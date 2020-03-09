Zendaya & Jacob Elordi Couple Up For Sweet Shopping Date At Local Flea Market — See Pics

‘Euphoria’ co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Elordi enjoyed some downtime together at their local flea market, taking pictures and goofing around after spending time together in NYC in February!

Rumored lovebirds Zendaya, 23, and Jacob Elordi, 22, went searching for some unexpected treasures on March 8 when they made their way through a local flea market! The duo, who star together on HBO’s acclaimed series Euphoria, appeared cool, calmed, and completely collected for their day of fun. The duo even partially coordinated their outfits, with both wearing blue jeans and donning black shirts. Zendaya wore her natural hair down, capped off with a blue beanie and wore her glasses. Jacob also wore a blue chapeau, donning a baseball cap. Zendaya carried an old camera around her neck, snapping photos of Jacob while the two goofed around and enjoyed their day together, while Jacob touted a few bags around his arms.

Speculation around the pair has been swirling for well over a month, after they were spotted out and about together in New York City in early February! The duo was seen leaving the Music Box Theatre together on Feb. 4 after enjoying a production of the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hanson. Much like their flea market apparel, Jacob and Zendaya went for a laid back look, with Zendaya wearing leather joggers, a printed T-shirt, and oversized jacket. Jacob opted for a layered look with blue jeans and a hoodie. Although the pair weren’t spotted leaving together at the exact same time, fans could only assume the duo enjoyed the emotional show sitting right next to each other!

Only one day before their Broadway rendezvous, the Euphoria co-stars were seen getting a little cozy together on Feb. 3! While enjoying some delicious green tea drinks in the Big Apple, fans caught a glimpse of Jacob planting a sweet kiss on Zendaya’s head while she toyed with her cellphone. It’s incredibly difficult to deny how palpable the chemistry is between these two both on and off the small screen! Furthermore, their behavior in real life is the total opposite from their characters on the HBO show they star on!

Zendaya and Jacob play Rue Bennett and Nate Jacobs on Euphoria. On the series, Rue and Nate play true enemies in the confines of a suburban high school. Although their relationship on the show is rather adversarial, Jacob has reiterated that Zendaya is more “like my sister,” he shared during a November 2019 interview. “Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us.” Whether they are sharing the small screen or sometime away from the set together, fans of Euphoria cannot get enough of these two rising stars!