‘Euphoria’ Co-Stars Zendaya & Jacob Elordi Share A Kiss In NYC & Fans Go Nuts Over Rumored Romance

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi sent fans’ hearts racing after the ‘Euphoria’ co-stars were pictured during an intimate hangout in New York City on Feb. 3!

Was it a romantic or platonic kiss? Whatever it was, Jacob Elordi made Twitter swoon after he planted an affectionate peck on Zendaya’s head while sitting on a bench in New York City on Feb. 3. That wasn’t the only cute moment caught on camera! The Euphoria co-stars, who play Nate Jacobs and Rue Bennett on the HBO show, were also pictured having a laugh together while strolling down the street. Their chemistry was undeniable, whether it was that of friends or lovers. Although the co-workers have stressed this closeness is rooted in a family-like relationship, fans were already shipping the idea of Zendaya, 23, and Jacob, 22, as lovers!

“Wait zendaya and jacob elordi lowkey such a hot couple….,” one fan tweeted, while another wrote, “zendaya and jacob elordi are super cute together and now i’ve decided i hate being single someone date me quickly pls.” A third fan noted the giddy looks on Jacob and Zendaya’s faces, tweeting, “zendaya and jacob elordi look so f–ing happy 🥺🥺 they’re so adorable 🧚🏼🥰.”

Despite the assumptions made about Jacob and Zendaya’s relationship label, Zendaya called Jacob her “best friend” — not boyfriend — just four days before that kiss! Zendaya revealed this label while presenting Jacob with the Rising Star award at the American Australian Association Arts Awards in NYC on Jan. 30. Likewise, Jacob considered his co-star a “sister” during an interview with GQ Australia in Nov. 2019. “She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us. But we’re all really close,” Jacob told the magazine at the time, in regards to his friendships with his Euphoria castmates. “There is not one weak link in that show. We’ve spent so much time together and everyone is just so cool to work with.”

Granted, this isn’t the first time Jacob and Zendaya got fans talking about the real status of their relationship. Jacob was also spotted on Zendaya’s trip to Athens, Greece in Aug. 2019, although they weren’t alone.