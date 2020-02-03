See Pics
Hollywood Life

‘Euphoria’ Co-Stars Zendaya & Jacob Elordi Share A Kiss In NYC & Fans Go Nuts Over Rumored Romance

Zendaya, Jacob Elordi
SplashNews
Zendaya Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Actress Zendaya with a male friend are having fun on the street in Soho, New York, NY on February 3, 2020. Photo by Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Zendaya,Jacob Elordi Ref: SPL5145198 030220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Finland Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
New York, NY - Zendaya and Jacob Elordi pictured enjoying an afternoon together in the Big Apple amid ongoing dating rumors. The Euphoria costars attended the American Australian Association Arts Awards in New York last week where Zendaya presented Jacob with the Rising Star honor. According to E! News, Zendaya called Jacob her "best friend" while giving him the award. This isn't the first time the pair have used platonic language to describe each other. Back in December, Jacob talked about his relationship with Zendaya in GQ Australia, calling her his "sister." Despite that, the actors seem to be spending a lot of time together. Back in September, Jacob joined in on Zendaya's birthday trip to Greece, and they were reportedly seen on a movie date in October. Pictured: Zendaya, Jacob Elordi BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Zendaya from the film "Spider-Man: Far From Home" poses for the media on the 86th floor observation deck at Empire State Building, in New York "Spider-Man: Far From Home" Cast Empire State Building Lighting, New York, USA - 24 Jun 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Evening Writer

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi sent fans’ hearts racing after the ‘Euphoria’ co-stars were pictured during an intimate hangout in New York City on Feb. 3!

Was it a romantic or platonic kiss? Whatever it was, Jacob Elordi made Twitter swoon after he planted an affectionate peck on Zendaya’s head while sitting on a bench in New York City on Feb. 3. That wasn’t the only cute moment caught on camera! The Euphoria co-stars, who play Nate Jacobs and Rue Bennett on the HBO show, were also pictured having a laugh together while strolling down the street. Their chemistry was undeniable, whether it was that of friends or lovers. Although the co-workers have stressed this closeness is rooted in a family-like relationship, fans were already shipping the idea of Zendaya, 23, and Jacob, 22, as lovers!

“Wait zendaya and jacob elordi lowkey such a hot couple….,” one fan tweeted, while another wrote, “zendaya and jacob elordi are super cute together and now i’ve decided i hate being single someone date me quickly pls.” A third fan noted the giddy looks on Jacob and Zendaya’s faces, tweeting, “zendaya and jacob elordi look so f–ing happy 🥺🥺 they’re so adorable 🧚🏼🥰.”

Despite the assumptions made about Jacob and Zendaya’s relationship label, Zendaya called Jacob her “best friend” — not boyfriend — just four days before that kiss! Zendaya revealed this label while presenting Jacob with the Rising Star award at the American Australian Association Arts Awards in NYC on Jan. 30. Likewise, Jacob considered his co-star a “sister” during an interview with GQ Australia in Nov. 2019. “She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us. But we’re all really close,” Jacob told the magazine at the time, in regards to his friendships with his Euphoria castmates. “There is not one weak link in that show. We’ve spent so much time together and everyone is just so cool to work with.”

Zendaya, Jacob Elordi
Aw! Jacob Elordi kisses Zendaya on the head in New York City on Feb. 3, 2020. (BACKGRID)
Zendaya, Jacob Elordi
Jacob Elordi makes Zendaya crack up during their hangout in New York City on Feb. 3, 2020. (BACKGRID)

Granted, this isn’t the first time Jacob and Zendaya got fans talking about the real status of their relationship. Jacob was also spotted on Zendaya’s trip to Athens, Greece in Aug. 2019, although they weren’t alone.