Zendaya Spotted Vacationing With Hunky ‘Euphoria’ Costar Jacob Elordi & Fans Question If They’re Dating

Thanks to a tourist having his photo taken in front of Greece’s Acropolis, Zendaya has been busted vacationing with her hunky ‘Euphoria’ co-star Jacob Elordi, prompting dating rumors.

Everyone shipping on Zendaya possibly dating her Spiderman: Far From Home co-star Tom Holland, 23, can stand down for now because it looks like she’s found a new guy. The 22-year-old is on vacation in Athens, Greece along with her hunky Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi, 22, and they sure do look like a cute couple. Their cover was blown when a tourist had his photo taken in front of the Acropolis and Zendaya and Jacob could be clearly seen walking past in the background.

Their accidental photobomb now has fans wondering if the two are dating. There wasn’t any PDA in the pic as she walked in front of him with her phone in hand and a smile on her face. The two were perfectly coordinated in white t-shirts and blue jeans. Zendaya wore her hair pulled back and had on a pair of glasses so she looked like any other tourist and not the glammed up fashion queen movie star so many fans recognize her as.

Ever since tourist Marcus Easy‘s post showing the pair in the background went up on Instagram on Aug. 30, fans are losing it. “OH MY GOD YASSSSS 👏🏽👏🏽, they look so good together 😍” one wrote in the comments while another added “If this is true I’m dead ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Another person cautioned, “I don’t know if they are really together or It’s only a vacation with friends!!” Either way, Marcus has to be wondering what the heck is going on in the comments of his Acropolis photo.

Damn bae never lets me get a pic alone

So far neither Jacob or Zendaya have posted anything on their respective social media accounts about being on vacation. Jacob’s last Instagram posts showed him posing in his undies for the new Calvin Klein IRL campaign, and he looks so sexy. If Zendaya is dating him, we can totally see why.