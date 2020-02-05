‘Euphoria’ Co-Stars Zendaya & Jacob Elordi Reunite For Broadway Show After He Kisses Her In NYC

Zendaya and BFF Jacob Elordi shared another fun in NYC, hitting up ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ together while trying to keep a low profile. He had just been spotted kissing her head the day prior!

Whether they’re best friends, as they both say, or something more, one thing is for sure: Zendaya and Jacob Elordi are adorable. The Euphoria co-stars continued their week of New York City hangouts by seeing a Broadway show together, and looked like they were having the time of their lives. Zendaya, 23, and Jacob, 22, caught the February 4 production of Dear Evan Hansen, and were photographed happily leaving the Music Box Theatre together — Zendaya wearing olive leather pants, a bomber jacket, and glasses, Jacob keeping a low profile in ripped jeans and a sweatshirt with the hood up.

Their Broadway outing comes just one day after the Euphoria stars, who play Nate Jacobs and Rue Bennett on the hit HBO shows, were spotted looking a little cozy during an afternoon in Manhattan. The twosome smiled and laughed as they walked around town with smoothies in hand, hitting up The Strand bookstore and taking photos. At one point, they stopped to take a break, and Jacob planted a sweet kiss on Zendaya’s head as she checked her phone. Their chemistry is undeniable, but the two swear that they’re just close friends.

Zendaya called him her “best friend” while presenting him with the Rising Star award at the American Australian Association Arts Awards three days before the kiss that got fans ‘shipping. Just two months ago, the actor gave an interview to GQ Australia, in which he said that everyone in the Euphoria cast were thick as thieves. “She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us. But we’re all really close,” he told the magazine.

Prior to the new Jacob speculations, Zendaya was linked to her Spider-Man co-star, Tom Holland, Both denied that they were more than anything but co-stars and friends.