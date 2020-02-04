Jacob Elordi: 5 Things To Know About The Hunky ‘Euphoria’ Star Seen Kissing His Co-Star Zendaya

Jacob Elordi is known for playing big roles on ‘Euphoria’ and ‘The Kissing Booth.’ Now, he’s also known as the man who kissed Zendaya on the head, leading fans to wonder if the co-stars are actually dating!

UPDATE (2/3/20, 10:34 p.m. ET): Jacob Elordi, 22, now has fans wondering if he’s dating his Euphoria co-star Zendaya, 23! The duo was seen in high spirits during a hangout in New York City on Feb. 3, and during a particularly intimate moment, Jacob was photographed kissing his co-star on the head. However, Jacob has only referred to Zendaya as nothing but a close friend and co-worker in past interviews.

ORIGINAL: 1. He’s going to co-star alongside Zendaya in a new show. Jacob, 20, was recently cast in the pilot of Euphoria, which is “the story of drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship all told by a lying, drug addicted 17 year old girl named Rue,” according to our sister site Variety. In addition to Jacob and Zendaya, the pilot will also star Maude Apatow, Brian “Astro” Bradley, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, and Sydney Sweeney.

2. He’s dating his Kissing Booth co-star, Joey King! The two young actors met while filming the movie, and now they’re the epitome of #RelationshipGoals in real life. Jacob and Joey play Noah and Elle, who fall in love over the course of The Kissing Booth. “Well, I thought he was very cute when we first met, but it started as a friendship,” Joey told Bello magazine. “Right away we were talking about gross things with each other. But before long I started to realize, ‘Hey, I think I kind of like this person!’ It was such an interesting experience meeting your boyfriend on set because you spend so much time together and become so close so fast. We were spending 17 hours a day together, and all of us would hang out after work and watch movies together and stuff. It was great.”

3. He marched for gun reform with Joey. On March 24, 2018, Jacob and Joey took part in the March for Our Lives walk. He wore a shirt that read, “F**k guns.” He also had a sign that read, “Students should be scared of exams not guns.”

4. He got his first film job at 17 years old. He has an uncredited role in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. His next movie before The Kissing Booth, which is on Netflix now, was called Swinging Safari.

5. He’s Australian! Yes, he comes from the continent were the Hemsworth brothers, Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman, and more are from. Yes, he’s got a very swoonworthy accent!