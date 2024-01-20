Jacob Elordi’s Girlfriend History: From Joey King to Olivia Jade Giannulli

Euphoria star Jacob Elordi is one of Hollywood’s hottest hunks! And in keeping with that status, he’s dated some of the entertainment industry’s most stunning actresses. The Australia-born actor began his career as an extra on the set of 2017’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and quickly rose the ranks to so-star in Netflix hit The Kissing Booth in 2018. He solidified his status as a leading romantic interest in The Kissing Booth 2 in 2019 and the third installment in 2021. Finally, he appeared alongside Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in Hulu’s erotic thriller Deep Water in 2022

Now, the actor is ubiquitous due to his role as toxic jock Nate Jacobs in HBO’s surreal drama Euphoria. Here’s his glamorous dating history, from Joey King to his most recent flame, Olivia Jade.

Joey King

The daughter of model Jaime King had great chemistry with Jacob when they started filming The Kissing Booth in early 2017. But Joey King later told Bello in 2018 that it wasn’t necessarily love at first sight. “Well, I thought he was very cute when we first met, but it started as a friendship,” she said. “Right away, we were talking about gross things with each other. But before long, I started to realize, ‘Hey, I think I kind of like this person!’ It was such an interesting experience meeting your boyfriend on-set because you spend so much time together and become so close so fast. We were spending 17 hours a day together, and all of us would hang out after work and watch movies together and stuff. It was great.”

The relationship had run its course by late 2018, which made filming for The Kissing Booth sequels 2 and 3 awkward, at best. Still, the duo are consummate professionals, and the follow-up films contained all the charm and chemistry of the original.

Cari Flowers

Model Cari Flowers and Jacob reportedly only dated casually during the summer of 2019. Elite Daily reported that eagle-eyed fans lost it when Cari posted a beautiful portrait of herself on May 28, 2019 — and tagged Jacob! “Lines still on my face from the nap i apparently took,” she wrote in the caption. People assumed the handsome actor took the pic, especially when he later showed up in a post cozying up and kissing her, and in another series of pics, he was seen shirtless.

But Cari reportedly later yanked all the pics off her account and untagged Jacob. Neither Cari nor Jacob have commented on the possible relationship.

Zendaya

Fashion icon Zendaya and Jacob met on the set of Euphoria, which commenced filming in 2018. But it wasn’t until August 2019 that they were seen together in Greece, and later in October seeing a movie in Sherman Oaks, California, per StyleCaster. Jacob told GQ in December 2019 that she was like a “sister,” despite taking her to Australia a month earlier to spend time with his family during Thanksgiving.

They continued to be seen looking cozy in public until their last known appearance together in March 2020, when photogs snapped them browsing at a flea market in Los Angeles.

Kaia Gerber

The daughter of ’90s supermodel Cindy Crawford was first linked to the actor in September 2020. Kaia Gerber and Jacob were photographed on a date night to hotspot Nobu in New York. A source told E! News at the time that it wasn’t anything series, although, “Jacob makes Kaia laugh, and her family adores him.”

By Valentine’s Day of 2021, Jacob and his model girlfriend were definitely an item, as Kaia took to Instagram stories to share a photo of flowers he sent her for the romantic holiday. “Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone,” she told Vogue of the relationship in May 2021.

E! News reported that the couple was on the outs by November of 2021. “They split and it is amicable,” a source told the outlet, while another source told Life & Style that their schedules caused the breakup. “Their schedules conflicted, they weren’t spending much time together,” the source told the magazine.

Olivia Jade Giannulli

Jacob’s most recent leading lady Olivia Jade Giannulli, 22, daughter of Lori Loughlin, were first seen together in Los Angeles getting coffee in December 2021. At the time, a source for Us Weekly said they were taking it slow. They were officially an item by May of 2022.

However, the pair called it quits by January 2024, according to the publication’s January 17 report. It’s unclear why Olivia and Jacob reportedly broke up, but this wasn’t the first time that they had split during their on and off relationship.

Still, other reports claimed on January 18 that the relationship is still very much alive. “They are not broken up,” a source reportedly told E! News in a terse comment.