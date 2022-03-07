Watch

‘Deep Water’ Trailer: Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas’ Steamy Marriage Takes A Deadly Turn — Watch

Los Angeles, CA - New couple Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas look happy while on a coffee run during Coronavirus outbreak. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas BACKGRID USA 18 MARCH 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas spend some quality family time together as they take Ben's kids Seraphina and Samuel to play at the park before a trip to the local mall. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas BACKGRID USA 28 NOVEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: LaStarPixMEDIA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas spend some quality family time together as they take Ben's kids Seraphina and Samuel to play at the park before a trip to the local mall. Pictured: Ana de Armas BACKGRID USA 28 NOVEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: LaStarPixMEDIA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Happy couple Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas take the dogs out for a morning walk. Ben looked overjoyed during the outing and years younger as he was seen sporting a darker beard. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Ana De Armas BACKGRID USA 25 MAY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Stoianov / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Exes Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas play dangerous mind games in the trailer for their movie ‘Deep Water.’  When someone ends up dead, all bets are off.

Before Ben Affleck reunited with Jennifer Lopez, he made a movie with his former girlfriend Ana de Armas. That movie, Deep Water, is finally being released March 18 on Hulu. The first trailer teased all the sexy and thrilling moments to come in Ben and Ana’s film.

“Why are you the only man who wants to stay with me?” Ana’s character, Melinda, tells Vic, played by Ben, in the trailer. Vic responds, “I don’t know.”

Ben Affleck Ana De Armas
Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas in their movie ‘Deep Water.’ (Hulu)

Vic watches Melinda get very close to men who are not him. At one point, she asks Vic, “You’re not bored?” He claims that he’s not. There’s clearly some Gone Girl mind-screwing going on in Deep Water.

Related Gallery

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Date Night At 'The Tender Bar' Premiere In LA: See Pics Of Them & More Celebrity Guests

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'The Tender Bar' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theater, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Dec 2021
Lily Rabe Amazon Studios hosts a special screening of 'The Tender Bar', New York, USA - 09 Dec 2021
Tye Sheridan attends Amazon Studios 'The Tender Bar' Los Angeles Premiere Amazon Studios 'The Tender Bar' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Dec 2021

At one point, Melinda has a sexy moment with Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi in the pool and while riding in the car with him. She also shares a secret moment with Finn Wittrock. It’s not entirely clear how much Vic knows about these men. Vic’s friends tell him that he’s better than whatever game Melinda wants to play with him.

When Vic confronts Melinda about why she didn’t come home last night, she doesn’t take him seriously. “This isn’t a game, Melinda,” Vic tells her. She responds seductively, “It’s always been a game.” However, things take a dark turn when someone ends up dead in the pool. Melinda seems surprised and truly terrified, but is it part of her game? Could Vic have had something to do with this person’s death?

Ben and Ana’s chemistry is off the charts in Deep Water. The couple met on the set of the movie when it was filmed in 2019. They dated from 2020 to 2021. Soon after their split, Ben rekindled his romance with J.Lo. They’ve been together since May 2021.

Ana De Armas
Ana De Armas with Jacob Elordi in ‘Deep Water.’ (Hulu)

Deep Water also stars Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Kristen Connolly, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler, and Jeff Pope. The movie is based on the novel by famed mystery writer Patricia Highsmith.