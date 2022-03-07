‘Deep Water’ Trailer: Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas’ Steamy Marriage Takes A Deadly Turn — Watch

Exes Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas play dangerous mind games in the trailer for their movie ‘Deep Water.’ When someone ends up dead, all bets are off.

Before Ben Affleck reunited with Jennifer Lopez, he made a movie with his former girlfriend Ana de Armas. That movie, Deep Water, is finally being released March 18 on Hulu. The first trailer teased all the sexy and thrilling moments to come in Ben and Ana’s film.

“Why are you the only man who wants to stay with me?” Ana’s character, Melinda, tells Vic, played by Ben, in the trailer. Vic responds, “I don’t know.”

Vic watches Melinda get very close to men who are not him. At one point, she asks Vic, “You’re not bored?” He claims that he’s not. There’s clearly some Gone Girl mind-screwing going on in Deep Water.

At one point, Melinda has a sexy moment with Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi in the pool and while riding in the car with him. She also shares a secret moment with Finn Wittrock. It’s not entirely clear how much Vic knows about these men. Vic’s friends tell him that he’s better than whatever game Melinda wants to play with him.

When Vic confronts Melinda about why she didn’t come home last night, she doesn’t take him seriously. “This isn’t a game, Melinda,” Vic tells her. She responds seductively, “It’s always been a game.” However, things take a dark turn when someone ends up dead in the pool. Melinda seems surprised and truly terrified, but is it part of her game? Could Vic have had something to do with this person’s death?

Ben and Ana’s chemistry is off the charts in Deep Water. The couple met on the set of the movie when it was filmed in 2019. They dated from 2020 to 2021. Soon after their split, Ben rekindled his romance with J.Lo. They’ve been together since May 2021.

Deep Water also stars Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Kristen Connolly, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler, and Jeff Pope. The movie is based on the novel by famed mystery writer Patricia Highsmith.