Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why She Doesn’t Foresee Another Public Breakup With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez wants to protect her relationship with Ben Affleck, but she’s revealing just enough juicy info for fans to get their hands on!

Let’s make this last forever! Jennifer Lopez, 52,is trying to keep things pretty low-key when it comes to revealing details about her relationship with Ben Affleck, 49, to the press. Even so, during the March cover story interview with Rolling Stone, J.Lo shared a little bit of insight about how the pair has “grown” since their past breakup after getting engaged in 2002 and how that’s made her optimistic about their future together.

“It’s funny because Ben and I were together, and we were so in love. It was one of the happiest times of my life,” she shared with the outlet. “But also, there was this other thing happening where we were being criticized, and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out, because we were just too young to understand at that time what were really the most important things in life.”

She went on, “Like I said, we learned a lot. We know what’s real, what’s not real. So it’s just — the game has changed.”

In the meantime, Jen and Ben have been enjoying their relationship to the max, recently spotting on Feb. 3 cozying up to each other in NYC as they navigated the cold. The A-list couple was spotted leaving NBC studios looking fashionable in their bundled up looks, with the “Let’s Get Loud” singer wearing a luxurious fur jacket and a sleek black skirt, pairing the look with a pair of JLO Jennifer Lopez Collection Junnie Sandals. She also held onto a chic black purse in one hand and Ben’s in the other.

Ben, for his part, sported a layered look with a grey pea coat over a beige sweater and white t-shirt, pairing the look with black jeans. Bennifer’s PDA kept them warm and showed their fans they’re still going strong in the process!

While the two get in plenty of quality time with each other, they also are sure to make time for their kids. Over the holidays, the “On The Floor” singer and Argo actor were spotted with the pop star’s twins, Max and Emme, 13. The siblings weren’t the only twins though. Ben and Jennifer both rocked matching beige trench coats as the four enjoyed lunch at Bel Air Hotel. Bennifer also spent time with Ben’s kids Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, during holidays as they joined J-Lo’s twins on a shopping spree