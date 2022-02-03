See Pic

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Hold Hands As They Brave The Cold In NYC — Photo

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
ZapatA/MEGA
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck showing their love while walking at the Hamptons Beach New York a day before of the 4TH Of JulyPictured: Jennifer Lopez,Ben AffleckRef: SPL5236271 030721 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Los Angeles, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make their exit after lunch with her kids at the Bel Air Hotel on a rainy day in Los Angeles. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 29 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hollywood, CA - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hold hands as they arrive at the El Capitan Entertainment Centre in Hollywood for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 15 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
"The Tender Bar" Los Angeles Premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2021 Hollywood, CA. 12 Dec 2021 Pictured: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo credit: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA813479_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 42 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

The heat between Ben Affleck and J-Lo’s relationship is keeping them warm as they face the fierce February weather in New York City.

Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez52, relied on body warmth to keep each other safe from the cold as they walked through NYC on Thursday, Feb. 3. The A-list couple was spotted leaving NBC studios looking as fashionable as they were bundled up. The “Jenny From The Block” singer wore a luxurious fur jacket with a sleek black skirt and blouse. She held onto a chic black purse in one hand and her boo Ben’s in the other.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hold hands in NYC. (ZapatA/MEGA)

The Tender Bar actor also kept it classy with a layered suit jacket and black jeans. He also held a slew of bags as they made their way through New York City and of course J-Lo’s hand as well. Bennifer’s PDA didn’t only help keep them warm but showed fans that they’re still going strong.

While the two get in plenty of quality time with each other, they also are sure to make time for their kids. Over the holidays, the “On The Floor” singer and Argo actor were spotted with the pop star’s twins, Max and Emme, 13. The siblings weren’t the only twins though. Ben and Jennifer both rocked matching beige trench coats as the four enjoyed lunch at Bel Air Hotel. Bennifer also spent time with Ben’s kids Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, during holidays as they joined J-Lo’s twins on a shopping spree.

Related Gallery

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Out With Each Other's Kids -- See Photos

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Ben Affleck go shopping with her daughter Emma at American Rag in Los Angeles on new year’s eve. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 31 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ben Affleck takes his and Jennifer Lopez children shopping in Los Angeles. 11 Dec 2021 Pictured: Ben Affleck. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA815018_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ben Affleck takes his and Jennifer Lopez children shopping in Los Angeles with his Mom. 18 Dec 2021 Pictured: Ben Affleck. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA815027_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

jlo ben affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cozy up at a movie premiere. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The duo also supports each other in their career successes. J-Lo was present for the premiere of The Tender Bar. The actress shined on her own as she wore a sheer low-cut blue dress while Ben wore a grey suit jacket and pants. The two were even spotted whispering sweet nothings to each other as they posed for pictures on the red carpet.

Bennifer got back together after Ben parted ways from Jennifer Garner and J-Lo cut ties with Alex Rodriguez. When they first got back together in August 2021, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that they “are looking at this as another chance for them and it feels different.” The source claimed J-Lo “never loved anyone the way she loved Ben and he feels the same about her,” while maintaining that Ben’s friends think that this “really could be it for them. It’s like they picked up right where they left off and no time has passed for either of them.”

 