Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Hold Hands As They Brave The Cold In NYC — Photo

The heat between Ben Affleck and J-Lo’s relationship is keeping them warm as they face the fierce February weather in New York City.

Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, relied on body warmth to keep each other safe from the cold as they walked through NYC on Thursday, Feb. 3. The A-list couple was spotted leaving NBC studios looking as fashionable as they were bundled up. The “Jenny From The Block” singer wore a luxurious fur jacket with a sleek black skirt and blouse. She held onto a chic black purse in one hand and her boo Ben’s in the other.

The Tender Bar actor also kept it classy with a layered suit jacket and black jeans. He also held a slew of bags as they made their way through New York City and of course J-Lo’s hand as well. Bennifer’s PDA didn’t only help keep them warm but showed fans that they’re still going strong.

While the two get in plenty of quality time with each other, they also are sure to make time for their kids. Over the holidays, the “On The Floor” singer and Argo actor were spotted with the pop star’s twins, Max and Emme, 13. The siblings weren’t the only twins though. Ben and Jennifer both rocked matching beige trench coats as the four enjoyed lunch at Bel Air Hotel. Bennifer also spent time with Ben’s kids Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, during holidays as they joined J-Lo’s twins on a shopping spree.

The duo also supports each other in their career successes. J-Lo was present for the premiere of The Tender Bar. The actress shined on her own as she wore a sheer low-cut blue dress while Ben wore a grey suit jacket and pants. The two were even spotted whispering sweet nothings to each other as they posed for pictures on the red carpet.

Bennifer got back together after Ben parted ways from Jennifer Garner and J-Lo cut ties with Alex Rodriguez. When they first got back together in August 2021, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that they “are looking at this as another chance for them and it feels different.” The source claimed J-Lo “never loved anyone the way she loved Ben and he feels the same about her,” while maintaining that Ben’s friends think that this “really could be it for them. It’s like they picked up right where they left off and no time has passed for either of them.”