Jennifer Lopez ‘Never Loved Anyone’ The Way She Loved Ben Affleck: ‘They Look At It Like A 2nd Chance’

Us Actors Jennifer Lopez (l) and Ben Affleck (r) Watch the Pre-game Ceremony Before the Start of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series Between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees 11 October 2003 at Fenway Park in Boston Ma the Best-of-seven Series is Tied 1-1
Jennifer Lopez wears a collar with Ben's name while strolling in Portofino with some friends during her cruise in the Mediterranean. 31 Jul 2021
Hollywood couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pack on the PDA as they embraced in a kiss on a dock in the port of Naples, Italy. 31 JULY 2021
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy Italy's famous Amalfi coast as J-Lo's 52 birthday celebrations continue. The on-again couple have been celebrating the occasion on a luxurious European jaunt with stops in St Tropez, France and Capri and Positano, Italy. During the trip, Ben, 48, surprised her with a very personal piece of jewelry that featured a medallion that represented feeling 'wild' and 'untamed'. J.Lo was also seen wearing a BEN necklace during her trip, but it is unclear if that was also a gift from him. Ben and Jennifer had been set to wed in 2003 but postponed their wedding before calling off their relationship. They rekindled their romance a few months ago after her split from Alex Rodriguez in April 2021 following four years of dating. A source said recently: 'They are having a beautiful trip. 'They celebrated Jen's birthday at a club. She looked gorgeous and very happy.' Jennifer is said to be 'fully committed' to Ben but doesn't want to jump into an engagement or marriage any time soon. 28 Jul 2021
As Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez wrap their European vacation, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned that they’re treating this as a ‘second chance’ at true love, and that ‘this really could be it for them.’

When Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez touch down on American soil after celebrating her birthday overseas, expect them – and their rekindled romance – to hit the ground running. After “living up their lives in Europe,” as a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, and having “the best time relaxing,” the couple has hit upon another revelation: this may be it when it comes to true love. Bennifer, per the insider, “are looking at this as another chance for them and it feels different.”

What sets this romance apart from J.Lo’s relationships with Alex Rodriguez, Marc Anthony, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, and Casper Smart? Jennifer, 52, has “never loved anyone the way she loved Ben and he feels the same about her,” the source tells HollywoodLife, adding that friends of Ben, 48, and Jen think that this rekindled love affair “really could be it for them. It’s like they picked up right where they left off and no time has passed for either of them.”

Jennifer Lopez wears a collar with Ben's name while strolling in Portofino

Time certainly has passed since Jennifer and Ben called off their engagement in January 2004. The two first began dating in 2002 following her divorce from Chris Judd. In 2003, they were engaged, and Jennifer sported her now-famous 6.1 carats pink diamond ring (worth an estimated $2.5 million.) However, J.Lo and Ben postponed their wedding in 2003, and by the start of the following year, it was over. Since then, both J.Lo and Ben have gone on to date other people and start families – before reuniting in Spring 2021, after she and A-Rod ended their two-year engagement.

The “Bennifer” reunion went international at the end of July, right as Jennifer celebrated the big 5-2. In honor of her birthday, she made her and Ben’s relationship “Instagram official” by posting a photo of them kissing. After that, their European trip has been full of PDA, PDA, and more PDA. J.Lo has also been spotted out and about with jewelry bearing Ben’s name. Despite all this fun and steamy PDA – and there was a lot of it – the vacation had to come to an end, sometime, right?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hugging while walking by the beach in The Hamptons

Thought J.Lo and Ben were being “very quiet about when they are coming back,” per the insider (“Right now they’re just enjoying their trip and having the best time relaxing and aren’t thinking about anything other than being together”), J.Lo seemingly signaled the end of the trip on July 31. J.Lo was photographed saying goodbye to her yacht crew where the $130 million ship disembarked in Saint-Tropez.