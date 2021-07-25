See Pics

Ben Affleck Grabs Jennifer Lopez’s Booty In Sexy St. Tropez Yacht Photos

Us Actors Jennifer Lopez (l) and Ben Affleck (r) Watch the Pre-game Ceremony Before the Start of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series Between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees 11 October 2003 at Fenway Park in Boston Ma the Best-of-seven Series is Tied 1-1 Usa Baseball Alcs - Oct 2003
Universal City, CA - Ben Affleck spends Sunday afternoon with his kids Samuel and Seraphina and is joined by Jennifer Lopez's daughter, Emme Muniz. The group were spotted taking a walk through the tourist attraction while enjoying snacks. Although J-Lo wasn't present, it seems like the superstar has entrusted her new man, Ben, with spending time with her kids. Pictured: Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez seen getting picked up by her assistant from her boyfriend Ben Affleck’s house in the morning. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 30 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are certainly packing on the PDA while yachting around Europe! The actor was seen grabbing J.Lo’s backside in these new pics.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 48, have thrown it back to 2002, seemingly recreating a scene from her iconic “Jenny From The Block” music video. While soaking up the sun on a yacht in St. Tropez on July 25, Ben was seen grabbing J.Lo’s backside — see all the pics here. The singer rocked an orange string bikini, while Ben cut a casual figure in a grey tee and shorts. After touching her backside, Jen then leaned up and planted a kiss on her new beau.

ben jlo
Ben and JLo. Image: Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

The snaps were reminiscent of a scene from J.Lo’s iconic 2002 music video, which showed her rocking a bright pink bikini while lounging on a boat. TMZ reported there was a photographer on board the yacht, capturing this moment of life imitating art.

As fans would know, these snaps come one day after the couple, who rekindled their romance a few months ago, made things IG official with a PDA pic. In celebration of her 52nd birthday on July 24, the This Is Me…Then singer shared a series of bikini snaps, including one where she passionately kisses Ben! The Oscar winner leaned in to place a big birthday smooch on Jen as they hung out on what appeared to be a large yacht.

Related Gallery

Jennifer Lopez's Hottest Swimsuit Photos: See Her In Bikinis & More

Singer Jennifer Lopez hits the pool with her entourage at their hotel in Miami, Florida on August 30, 2012. Lopez enjoyed tanning and relaxing on the lounge chairs while her son Max, daughter Emme and her boyfriend Casper Smart took a dip and played in the pool. Pictured: JENNIFER LOPEZ,CASPER SMART,JENNIFER LOPEZ CASPER SMART Ref: SPL428259 300812 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Actress Jennifer Lopez seen relaxing in Miami Beach, FL. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL1277134 060516 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Jennifer Lopez all day filming music video and as a wrap up she and extras jump in the ocean in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Pictured: jennifer lopez Ref: SPL538163 050513 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Spain Rights

jlo
Jen in the iconic 2002 music video. Image: Courtesy of YouTube/Vevo

The post marks the first social media confirmation by either party about their rekindled romance, roughly three months after they were first spotted hanging out together. It actually marked the second social media post involving Bennifer in recent days.

The pair snuggled up for a sweet snap with Jen’s pal Leah Remini at her 51st birthday bash. The black-and-white photo booth image appeared in a video montage shared by Leah (32 seconds in, to be exact), and showed Jen resting her hand on Ben’s chest as she gave the camera a demure smile. Now that they’ve made it social media official, it seems the pair aren’t shying away from the camera, with the duo looking very loved up in a series of pics and videos from J.Lo’s 52nd birthday party.