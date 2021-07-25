Ben Affleck Grabs Jennifer Lopez’s Booty In Sexy St. Tropez Yacht Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are certainly packing on the PDA while yachting around Europe! The actor was seen grabbing J.Lo’s backside in these new pics.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 48, have thrown it back to 2002, seemingly recreating a scene from her iconic “Jenny From The Block” music video. While soaking up the sun on a yacht in St. Tropez on July 25, Ben was seen grabbing J.Lo’s backside — see all the pics here. The singer rocked an orange string bikini, while Ben cut a casual figure in a grey tee and shorts. After touching her backside, Jen then leaned up and planted a kiss on her new beau.

The snaps were reminiscent of a scene from J.Lo’s iconic 2002 music video, which showed her rocking a bright pink bikini while lounging on a boat. TMZ reported there was a photographer on board the yacht, capturing this moment of life imitating art.

As fans would know, these snaps come one day after the couple, who rekindled their romance a few months ago, made things IG official with a PDA pic. In celebration of her 52nd birthday on July 24, the This Is Me…Then singer shared a series of bikini snaps, including one where she passionately kisses Ben! The Oscar winner leaned in to place a big birthday smooch on Jen as they hung out on what appeared to be a large yacht.

The post marks the first social media confirmation by either party about their rekindled romance, roughly three months after they were first spotted hanging out together. It actually marked the second social media post involving Bennifer in recent days.

The pair snuggled up for a sweet snap with Jen’s pal Leah Remini at her 51st birthday bash. The black-and-white photo booth image appeared in a video montage shared by Leah (32 seconds in, to be exact), and showed Jen resting her hand on Ben’s chest as she gave the camera a demure smile. Now that they’ve made it social media official, it seems the pair aren’t shying away from the camera, with the duo looking very loved up in a series of pics and videos from J.Lo’s 52nd birthday party.