Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Jam To ‘Jenny From The Block’ At PDA Filled 52nd Birthday Bash

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 52nd year with an epic bash in France! The soundtrack, of course, was her own music — including one of Jen’s biggest hits!

Jennifer Lopez marked her 52nd year with an epic birthday party! Ben Affleck, 48, was on hand for the St. Tropez soirée, snuggling with Jen the entire time per videos taken on Saturday, July 24. At one point, her signature tune “Jenny From The Block” came on the mega speakers, prompting Ben and J.Lo to pack on some PDA for the crowd to see. The cuddly couple shared a kiss as they smiled and laughed, likely remembering the good times they had filming the unforgettable music video the song.

no coz there's nothing more iconic than seeing J Lo & Ben listening and singing Jenny From The Block in 2021!!! 🥲🤌🏻💖 #bennifer pic.twitter.com/AUUu3s2pvx — DAY (@withlopez) July 25, 2021

Ben memorably co-starred in the Francis Lawrence directed video which poked fun at the intense media attention surrounding Bennifer‘ between 2002 and 2004. Just like their current south of France vacation, the couple enjoyed some time on a yacht (which included a brief, iconic scene of Ben kissing Jen’s famous derrière), exchanging gifts (a watch he still has to this day), pumping gas, and more.

I’m still Jenny From The Block 🎶🎉🥳 pic.twitter.com/Trr72JdPIz — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) July 25, 2021

The song served as the lead single from her 2002 album This Is Me…Then, which was dedicated to her boyfriend-turned-fiancé. J.Lo’s third album included a number of tracks inspired by her romance with Ben, including “Dear Ben”, two versions of “The One,” “Baby I Love U!”, just to name a few.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrating Jennifer birthday in St. Tropez 📸July 24, 2021. pic.twitter.com/2KJrY0vNNG — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) July 25, 2021

In the video, Jen and Ben were surrounded by friends and photographers as she enjoyed a glass of wine while he appeared to have a glass of cola. In another video, the DJ played her 1999 tune “Let’s Get Loud” as Ben brought J.Lo in for a cute selfie!

Earlier in the evening, the Bronx native and Boston-born actor were spotted sharing a super steamy kiss aboard a $130 million yacht as they prepared to head to the event. Fashion queen Jen looked absolutely gorgeous in a black midi length dress, heels and a D&G bag.

The lavish party looked like the perfect way for Jen to celebrate turning 52, which she’s posting about loud and proud on social media. Ahead of the party, Jen sizzled in an orange bikini and Dolce & Gabbana kimono as she posed for a series of photos — including one where she went IG official with Ben! The rekindled couple looked so in love as they engaged in a passionate kiss.