Jennifer Lopez Has Old 'Vanity Fair' Photo Of Her & Ben Affleck On St. Tropez Yacht & Fans Freak

Richard Young/Shutterstock
Us Actors Jennifer Lopez (l) and Ben Affleck (r) Watch the Pre-game Ceremony Before the Start of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series Between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees 11 October 2003 at Fenway Park in Boston Ma the Best-of-seven Series is Tied 1-1 Usa Baseball Alcs - Oct 2003
Universal City, CA - Ben Affleck spends Sunday afternoon with his kids Samuel and Seraphina and is joined by Jennifer Lopez's daughter, Emme Muniz. The group were spotted taking a walk through the tourist attraction while enjoying snacks. Although J-Lo wasn't present, it seems like the superstar has entrusted her new man, Ben, with spending time with her kids. Pictured: Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez seen getting picked up by her assistant from her boyfriend Ben Affleck’s house in the morning. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

SO nostalgic! J.Lo appeared in several photos alongside then fiancé Ben Affleck for his March 2003 ‘Vanity Fair’ cover and it turns out they still love the gorgeous photo.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 48, love old school Bennifer just as much as the fans! While posing up a storm in her orange bikini, eagle eyed fans caught a curious bit of a black-and-white photo located behind J.Lo — and it turns out the image is one from Ben’s March 2003 Vanity Fair cover. While Ben appeared on the magazine solo, famed photographer Annie Leibovitz also captured a few iconic Bennifer shots — including one of the two riding a motorcycle — see the side-by-side photo here.

The image appeared to be part of the decor aboard the $130 million yacht the “Do It Well” singer and The Town actor are vacationing on in St. Tropez, France. In the photo, Ben rides his motorcycle in a black t-shirt and sunglasses as Jen, cozy in a white sweater, jeans and aviator frames, hugs him from behind. The pair look so elated and happy in the professional image, which was taken several months after Ben popped the question in Nov. 2002. Her massive pink diamond (worth $2.5 million) would have been present at the time, however, her left hand was hidden behind Ben’s shirt.

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez. (Richard Young/Shutterstock)

“OMG she brought it on the boat!” one fan squealed on Instagram. “God bless Jennifer for this,” another posted, clearly loving the throwback moment, while a third was in disbelief. “I cannot believe she framed this and brought it to France,” they posted.

Ben and J.Lo are seemingly having the trip of a lifetime as they soak in the sights of southern France. Jen used the bucket list trip as an opportunity to finally go Instagram official with their rekindled romance in the same bikini set of photos, taken by pro photographer Ana Carballosa. Bennifer, as they’re affectionately called, only had eyes for each other in the steamy snap which Jen captioned “5 2…what it do.”

They kept the heat going with back-to-back kisses as they hung out on the deck area of the massive ship! Jennifer looked straight off the runway in a patchwork mini dress and heels as she leaned on the deck, snuggling and kissing Ben. Later that night, Jennifer once again sizzled on a black midi-length midi-length dress as she shared a steamy smooch with the Oscar winner as they headed to dinner. Va va voom!