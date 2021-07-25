See Pics

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Share A Steamy Kiss On St. Tropez Yacht Before Heading To Dinner – Photos

Ben Affleck & JLo
Us Actors Jennifer Lopez (l) and Ben Affleck (r) Watch the Pre-game Ceremony Before the Start of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series Between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees 11 October 2003 at Fenway Park in Boston Ma the Best-of-seven Series is Tied 1-1 Usa Baseball Alcs - Oct 2003
Just after going Instagram official, J.Lo and Ben couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they vacationed in the South of France where she’s celebrating her 52nd birthday.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 48, are showing their love off to the world. The couple, affectionately known as “Bennifer”, shared a several steamy smooches as they vacationed aboard a ritzy yacht in St. Tropez, France on Friday, July 24. During the day, Ben and J.Lo appeared to be soaking up the gorgeous views as they shared a snuggle on the deck, also locking lips — see the photos via Daily Mail here.

The “Dear Ben” single looked sensational in a multi-print mini dress and heels, keeping her eyes hidden behind a chic pair of sunglasses. Meanwhile, Ben was his casual self in a lightning bolt t-shirt, chinos and sneakers. In other snaps captured on the $130 million yacht, The Town actor placed both arms around his leading lady, and appeared to be taking scenery photos on his iPhone. The pair looked so in love as they made their way around the vessel, clearly enjoying each other’s company in one of the most beautiful spots in the world.

Ben and J.Lo snuggle in the Hamptons. (ELDER ORDONEZ / SPLASHNEWS.COM)

Later that evening, J.Lo and Ben brought the heat once again. The Bronx native outdid herself with a second sexy look, opting for a fitted midi-length black dress and heels as they stepped off the boat for dinner in photos also obtained by the Daily Mail. Ben couldn’t keep his hands off the stunning Enough actress, once again giving her a giant birthday kiss. The actor changed out his navy t-shirt for a blue button down, pants and black shoes.

Both photos came shortly after “Jenny From The Block” songstress finally went Instagram official with her rekindled beau, who she was engaged to from 2002 – 2004. In celebration of her 52nd birthday, Jen posted a series of super sexy bikini photos to her account — surprising fans with a photo of her and Ben! The pair once again shared a steamy kiss in the professionally shot photo, creating a flurry in the comments section.

The couple have been going strong since rekindling their romance shortly after her split from Alex Rodriguez, 45, who was also spotted yachting in St. Tropez. Recently, Jennifer spoke about her third album — which is dedicated to Ben — describing the project as “more relevant than ever.

“When I listened to that [album] on many, many different levels, those songs are more relevant today than they even were then,” she confessed to Apple Music on July 9. “It was a real pure moment in time. And that music, when it’s important, it never goes away…love, it just doesn’t go away. It’s just there,” she added.