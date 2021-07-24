Jennifer Lopez Kisses Ben Affleck In A Bikini As She Celebrates Her 52nd Birthday — Photo

Bennifer is bringing the heat! J.Lo sizzled in this yacht photoshoot as she rung in her 52nd birthday, which included a sexy kiss from beau Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez just went Instagram official with Ben Affleck, 48, in the best way! In celebration of her 52nd birthday on July 24, the This Is Me…Then singer shared a series of ultra sexy bikini photos to her Instagram — including one where she packs on the PDA with Ben! The Oscar winner leaned in to place a big birthday smooch on Jen as they hung out on what appeared to be a large yacht. The post marks the first social media confirmation by either party about their rekindled romance, which comes three months after getting back together — see the photo here.

“5 2 … what it do,” she captioned the post, adding a heart emoji and credit for photographer Ana Carballosa, who also snapped still shots of Jen from the “Cambia El Paso” video shoot in Miami, Florida. As always, the “Dear Ben” singer stunned with the rest of her look sporting an orange colored bikini and a yellow Dolce & Gabbana kimono as a cover-up. She finished the sizzling look with a hat by Nick Fouquet on top of her pony tail, along with gold body chains and jewelry. As always, her skin was absolutely glowing thanks to her four-step JLo Beauty routine which she recently posted about on social media (her holy grail product? The serum).

This marks the second social media post involving Bennifer in recent days. The pair snuggled up for a sweet snap with her BFF Leah Remini from the King of Hearts‘ alums recent 51st birthday bash. The black-and-white photo booth image appeared in a video montage shared by Leah (32 seconds in, to be exact), and showed Jen resting her hand on Ben’s chest as she gave the camera a demure smile. With regards to PDA, the two were seen sharing a passionate kiss back in June as they attended her sister Lynda Lopez‘s birthday at Nobu.

Yesterday, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported that Jen had plans to spend her birthday with those closest to her — including Ben, who she was previously engaged to from 2002 – 2004. “Jen is going to keep her birthday very chill. She is looking to be with family and Ben, have a great meal and just take the day to relax since the rest of her year is usually devoted to work,” the insider told HL. “They are looking to travel a little more and they will celebrate both their big days as the summer continues. Jen also isn’t expecting any lavish gifts, she just wants to be as low key as possible,” the source also told us.