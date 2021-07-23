Jennifer Lopez’s 52nd Birthday Plans With Rekindled Flame Ben Affleck Revealed

Jennifer Lopez, 51, certainly knows how to celebrate in style, however her 52nd birthday isn’t going to be a flashy affair. The chart-topper, who rekindled her romance with ex-fiance Ben Affleck, 48, will be spending the day with those closest to her, a source told HollywoodLife exclusively. “Jen is going to keep her birthday very chill. She is looking to be with family and Ben, have a great meal and just take the day to relax since the rest of her year is usually devoted to work,” the insider explained.

They added, “There really is not going to be a big to do because Ben’s birthday is right around the corner and they are looking to travel a little more and they will celebrate both their big days as the summer continues. Jen also isn’t expecting any lavish gifts, she just wants to be as low key as possible.” Another source close to the “Dear Ben” singer said she is prioritizing family time this year.

“Jen has so much on her plate at the moment that she’d rather keep the celebrations to something more low-key this time. She’s being really easygoing about the whole thing and would rather keep it to a group of her close friends, her kids, Ben, and she’ll celebrate throughout the weekend,” they told HL, adding, “Jen loves spending time at home with her family, but she also loves getting dressed up and heading out for the night so she plans on mixing it up and just having fun with it.”