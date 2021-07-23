Excl Details

Jennifer Lopez’s 52nd Birthday Plans With Rekindled Flame Ben Affleck Revealed

Jennifer Lopez is set to celebrate her 52nd birthday, however it’s going to be a low-key affair, with her former flame Ben Affleck and her family.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, certainly knows how to celebrate in style, however her 52nd birthday isn’t going to be a flashy affair. The chart-topper, who rekindled her romance with ex-fiance Ben Affleck, 48, will be spending the day with those closest to her, a source told HollywoodLife exclusively. “Jen is going to keep her birthday very chill. She is looking to be with family and Ben, have a great meal and just take the day to relax since the rest of her year is usually devoted to work,” the insider explained.

JLo and Ben with their kids. Image: Shutterstock

They added, “There really is not going to be a big to do because Ben’s birthday is right around the corner and they are looking to travel a little more and they will celebrate both their big days as the summer continues. Jen also isn’t expecting any lavish gifts, she just wants to be as low key as possible.” Another source close to the “Dear Ben” singer said she is prioritizing family time this year.

“Jen has so much on her plate at the moment that she’d rather keep the celebrations to something more low-key this time. She’s being really easygoing about the whole thing and would rather keep it to a group of her close friends, her kids, Ben, and she’ll celebrate throughout the weekend,” they told HL, adding, “Jen loves spending time at home with her family, but she also loves getting dressed up and heading out for the night so she plans on mixing it up and just having fun with it.”
Ben and JLo. Image: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews
An additional source also told HL that Jen “doesn’t have any big plans” this year. “She’s looking forward to being with a few close friends, family, and of course Ben. Lately she has been incredibly busy so she is soaking up the down time while she can and is excited to have a chill moment with the ones closest to her.” The couple, who recently appeared in an IG snap with actress Leah Remini, certainly seem to be going strong.
While Jen hasn’t directly talked about her rekindled romance with Ben — whom she was engaged to from 2002 to 2004 — she has hinted at it in several recent interviews. “I’m always trying to grow and evolve and become more fully myself and true to myself,” she said while talking with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1 on Monday, July 12 about “Cambia el Paso,” her new Spanish song.  “And once I realized that, things happen. Things happen that you don’t expect to ever happen. I mean, once you get good, once you get to the point where you’re like, ‘This is not right for me, or this doesn’t feel good, or I need to make an adjustment here. This is not really about anybody else but me.”