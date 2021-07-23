See Pic

Ben Affleck Wraps His Arm Around J.Lo & The Couple Goes IG Official At Leah Remini’s Birthday Party

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are Instagram official! The lovebirds got cozy in a photo booth in a new snap from Leah Remini’s birthday.

It seems fans have Leah Remini to thank for the first official IG snap of Ben Affleck, 48, and Jennifer Lopez, 51, together! The actress shared a video from her star-studded 51st birthday party, and included a slideshow of snaps, including a photo booth pic of herself cuddled up to JLo and Ben — see the snap here. “I wanted to share a little video from my birthday with you all because I got so much love from you on my birthday but also everyday,” she captioned the post.

In the black and white picture, which can be seen around 32 seconds into the footage, Ben has his arms around both Jen and Leah as they hug him from either side. The “Dear Ben” singer sweetly rested her hand on Ben’s chest, as she offered the camera a slight smile, and showed off her oversized hoop earrings.

“I consider myself to have the best support system here on social media. Also, I can’t thank my family & friends enough for coming, for celebrating with me in a way that was very special to me. It’s been an interesting year, so this birthday meant a lot for many reasons,” Leah added in the caption. While Ben and JLo are yet to share anything about their rekindled relationship on their own social media accounts, there’s no doubt the duo are going strong.

The couple have been inseparable in recent weeks, hanging out with their kids around Los Angeles and near Jen’s mansion in the Hamptons. Ben’s son Samuel, 9, joined Jen’s twins Max and Emme, 13, for an action-packed day at Universal Studios, before they were spotted enjoying a blended family hangout at the Brentwood Country Mart.

While Jennifer hasn’t outright talked about her rekindled romance with Ben — whom she was engaged to from 2002 to 2004 — she has hinted at it in several recent interviews. “I’m always trying to grow and evolve and become more fully myself and true to myself,” she Maid In Manhattan star said while talking with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1 on Monday, July 12 about “Cambia el Paso,” her new Spanish language song.  “And once I realized that, things happen. Things happen that you don’t expect to ever happen. I mean, once you get good, once you get to the point where you’re like, ‘This is not right for me, or this doesn’t feel good, or I need to make an adjustment here. This is not really about anybody else but me.”