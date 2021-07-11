See Pics

Jennifer Lopez Is A Grecian Goddess In White Dress As She Heads To Dinner With Kids Max & Emme, 13

Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID
Jennifer Lopez Films Scenes for Hustlers in NYC Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5075815 290319 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod ou having a family brunch at Soho Beach house in Miami Beach. Jennifer looks great dressing all in Versace. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 1 MARCH 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: MiamiPIXX / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lopez Tom Ford show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Milk Studios, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Feb 2020 Wearing Tom Ford
Actress Jennifer Lopez wears a creation as part of the Versace Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during the fashion week, in Milan, Italy Fashion S/S 2020 Versace, Milan, Italy - 20 Sep 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 38 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

After checking out a nearby Los Angeles private school, J.Lo headed to a family dinner with her twins Max and Emme.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, enjoyed some one-on-one time with her kids, son Max and daughter Emme, 13. The “Get Right” singer was spotted exiting a black SUV with Max at a Beverly Hills restaurant on Saturday, July 10 where they met his twin sister inside. Jennifer looked fresh off the runway in a breezy white jumpsuit with a one strap, asymmetrical top — perfect for the California heat wave!

She added a pair of open-toe wedge shoes to the summer-ready ensemble, finishing the look with some wire sunglasses reminiscent of her “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” music video. Jen finished her outfit with a gold chain bag and jewelry, including a sparkly diamond pendent necklace and ’80s inspired gold snake chain. Earlier in the day, she was spotted touring a west side area private school with Max, and was seemingly sporting the same slicked back ponytail for dinner.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez steps out to dinner in Beverly Hills. (BACKGRID)

The twins split their time in Miami and Los Angeles, where their mom owns homes in the Star Island and Bel-Air neighborhoods respectively, but it appears the Maid In Manhattan actress plans to move to L.A. full-time. Boston native Ben Affleck, 48, retains his primary residence in the Brentwood area, sharing co-parenting duties of kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 49.

Related Gallery

Jennifer Lopez & Emme Maribel Muniz's Cutest Pics

Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez rocks a multicolored jumpsuit and matching Nike's with a Louis Vuitton purse as she goes out for a bite with her kids Emme and Max, and friends in Miami, Florida, while her new beau Ben Affleck relaxes in California. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Emme Maribel Muniz, Maximilian David Muniz BACKGRID USA 9 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: MiamiPIXX / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez goes Christmas shopping with her daughter Emme Muniz in Miami. The mother daughter duo stopped to eat some pasta at an Italian restaurant before going to Gucci, Valentino, and Lulu Laboratorium. At Gucci, the waited in line like everyone else in accordance with COVID-19 rules. But the superstar didn’t have to wait long before security let her cut in front of about 4 others that were ahead of her! Shot on December 20, 2020 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 22 DECEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lopez and Emme Maribel MunizSuper Bowl LIV, Halftime show, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, USA - 02 Feb 2020

Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo arrived with son Max to the restaurant on July 10, and the pair met Emme inside. (BACKGRID)

Ben has been spending time with Jen’s twins in the last month, starting with a birthday dinner for her sister Lynda Lopez at Nobu Malibu. Since, he’s been spotted with them at Universal Studios and the Brentwood Country Mart (also with Samuel) as well as in the Hamptons.

Although Jennifer still seems to be between homes — including her east coast estate — the rekindled couple are committed to making their “bi-coastal” romance work. “Jen loves vacationing at her home in the Hamptons during the summer, but since Ben lives in LA where his kids are, she’ll be splitting her time between the two coasts so they can spend as much time together as possible,” sources told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.  “Jen was really looking forward to introducing Max and Emme to Ben and his kids, and it’s been a very natural transition for their families,” the source also spilled.