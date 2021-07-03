Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Ride ‘Jurassic Park’ At Universal Studios With Kids — Watch

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hit up the Jurassic Park ride at Universal Studios with two young girls, one of whom appeared to be her daughter Emme, 13.

Ben Affleck, 48, and Jennifer Lopez , 51, have re-emerged at Universal Studios in Los Angeles, CA! The rekindled couple were spotted at the Hollywood theme amusement park on Friday, July 2. They dared to go on the very wet Jurassic Park ride via photos and video obtained by TMZ. The newly re-opened attraction is considered the crown jewel of the park, which features an 85 foot drop into a large pool! Bennifer sported plastic ponchos to avoid getting soaked as they lined up for the thrill, joined by two young girls, one of whom appeared to be her daughter Emme, 13.

J.Lo appeared to be casual in an all-white ensemble, opting to keep her highlighted hair in a loose beach wave. She kept her eyes hidden from the sun with a pair of square-shaped wire shades. She looked like she was having a blast as she laughed and smiled exiting the ride. Ben appeared to be standing slightly in front of her as they waited in a covered and air-conditioned outdoor queue. The pair sat right next to each other in another image obtained of the ride moving upwards, with Jen sweetly putting her arm around Ben during the anxiety-filled part of the ride (what goes up must come down — and in this case, 85 feet down!).

The sighting marks the first photos of Ben and Jen together since they stepped out for a romantic dinner date at Avra in Beverly Hills. The “Get Right” singer sizzled in a pair of dressy beige shorts by Alexander McQueen, along with a sexy pair of sandals by LaFemme LA and a white blazer. Ben drove the pair in his black Mercedes-Benz — the one he is often seen leaving Jen’s Bel-Air area home in — but they were picked up by chauffeured Rolls Royce at the end of the evening.

Since re-kindling their romance nearly 17 years after breaking off their infamous engagement (which also included her iconic pink Harry Winston engagement ring, worth millions), Bennifer has been inseparable. In a recent interview about a new song, she hinted that the tune was inspired by her split from Alex Rodriguez, 45, and reunion with Ben. “The song is about change and not being afraid to take the step,” J.Lo said. “Like, just take the step, advance — do what you need to do. If something’s not feeling right, whatever it is in your life, just make that move and dance…you gotta live,” the Hustlers actress added.