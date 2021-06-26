Jennifer Lopez Beams With Ben Affleck As She Rocks Dressy Shorts On L.A. Dinner Date – See Pics

Jennifer Lopez was smiling and laughing as she and Ben Affleck arrived to Beverly Hills restaurant Avra in a Bentley!

Bennifer date night! Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Ben Affleck, 48, enjoyed a night out at Greek seafood restaurant Avra in Beverly Hills on Friday, June 25. The “Dear Ben” singer rocked a pair of dressy camel mini shorts by Alexander McQueen, along with a white blazer and sandals, for the outing. As always, her complexion was glowing as she opted for a bronzed makeup look, keeping her highlighted hair in a high, sleek ponytail.

She appeared be laughing and smiling with Ben as she sat in the back seat of a pricey Bentley, which was the vehicle they arrived in. The Town actor also joined J.Lo in the back area of the car, driven by a chauffeur, as they departed the celebrity hot spot. Ben stayed casual in his usual button down shirt, this time in a green shade, and jeans. The Boston native finished his look with a pair of black leather sneakers and a bomber style jacket.

The outing marks the first time that Jennifer and Ben, who were notoriously engaged from 2002 – 2004, have been photographed since their public display of affection at her sister’s Lynda Lopez‘s 50th birthday party earlier this month. The two shared a passionate kiss and snuggle as they sat outdoors at Nobu Malibu, surrounded by Jen’s mom, sisters and kids, Max and Emme, 13. Since, the pair have been seen heading in and out of each other’s houses — primarily Jen from his Brentwood area residence as recently as last week.

Most importantly, Ben seemingly has the approval of Jen’s mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez, 75. The Oscar winner was spotted with Guadalupe as he shot a commercial at the Wynn Resort in Las Vegas. While it was initially unclear if Jen’s mom was simply hanging out or part of the project, it now appears she has a small cameo in the ad that was directed by Ben. In a photo, Guadalupe was seen standing near slot machines as she put her arms out in an enthusiastic manner — clearly excited to be there! Since rekindling in late April, Ben and J.Lo have spent time together in both Miami and Los Angeles.