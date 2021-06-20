Jennifer Lopez Rocks A Long Denim Skirt On Shopping Outing With Son Max, 13, After Leaving Ben Affleck’s House

Jennifer Lopez was spotted heading into the Ralph Lauren store in Beverly Hills amid her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, enjoyed an afternoon of shopping in Beverly Hills. The “Dear Ben” singer was spotted stepping out of an SUV alongside her 13-year-old son Max Muñiz as they headed to the Rodeo Drive Ralph Lauren store on Saturday, June 19. The stylish star sported a long patch work denim skirt for the excursion, along with a boho inspired white tank top. She finished the look with Valentino‘s “Rockstud Matelassé Denim Shoulder Bag” and a pair of western booties.

The outing comes comes just a day after Jennifer was seen leaving on-again boyfriend Ben Affleck‘s house once again on Friday, June 18. As always, the J.Lo Beauty founder was absolutely glowing as she sat in the passenger seat of a Mercedes-Benz, presumably headed back to her own abode in the ritzy Bel-Air neighborhood. She was seemingly rocking the same center parted, curtain bang hairstyle from a photoshoot earlier that morning. The star took to her Instagram to share sizzling snaps from the all Maison Valentino look, consisting of a high slit orange skirt, platform gold boots and a low cut white blouse.

Following Jen’s departure, Ben, 48, also emerged on an outing with his son Samuel, 9, to swim lessons. The Oscar winner was spotted hopping out of his black SUV at the outdoor swimming pool before collecting Sam, who sported a blue wet suit and matching Adidas slides. The 9-year-old — who Ben shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 49 — looked fresh out of the water with his long wet hair.

In recent weeks, Bennifer — the original moniker couple name for Ben and J.Lo from their 2002 romance — have been making an effort to spend time together. They were spotted packing on the PDA with a passionate kiss at a 50th birthday party for Jennifer’s younger sister, news anchor Lynda Lopez, at Nobu Malibu on June 13. The Town actor looked more than comfortable at the outdoor table where Jen’s kids Max and Emme, 13, and Jen’s mom Guadalupe Rodriguez, 75, were also present. Recently, Ben was also in Las Vegas with Guadalupe to film a commercial — suggesting he’s definitely got mama’s approval.