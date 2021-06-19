Jennifer Lopez Glows Leaving Ben Affleck’s House As He Takes Son Samuel, 9, To Swim Lessons

Just 5 days after their steamy, PDA packed make out at Nobu in Malibu Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appeared to reunite on Friday, June 18!

Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Ben Affleck, 48, are going the distance to make their busy schedules work! The “Dear Ben” singer was spotted in the passenger seat of her white Cadillac Escalade as she was driven away from Ben’s Pacific Palisades/Brentwood area home on Friday, June 18 — see the photos via Daily Mail here. As always, the star was glowing as the light shone on her face through the front window, revealing the same hair and makeup from her ultra-glam at-home photo shoot earlier the same day.

It’s unclear how much time she spent with Ben as she left in the large vehicle he was spotted getting out of back in late April. The Town actor was also spotted out on the same day, once again taking his son Samuel, 9, to swim lessons. Ben sported a Shaolin Kung-Fu T-shirt, black jeans and sneakers for the casual outing, sporting a protective black face due to COVID-19. Ben was first seeing parking his large black SUV near the pool, later emerging with his youngest child who looked like he had just hopped out of the pool.

As for Jen, she shoed off her “Fashion Friday” look via Instagram, shouting out her glam squad including makeup artist Mary Phillips who used all J.Lo Beauty products. “hello summer glow @jlo,” Mary wrote on her own Instagram, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of Jen in a jungle print silk Versace robe, reminiscent of her iconic plunging dress from the 2000 GRAMMY Awards with ex Diddy, 51. The Bronx native looked fierce as she posed in a gold lamé pair of platform boots, bright orange skirt and silky white blouse, all by Valentino.

The latest Bennifer sightings come just five days after their steamy kiss at her sister Lynda Lopez‘s 50th birthday party. Ben joined J.Lo’s family, including her twins Max and Emme, 13, mom Guadalupe Rodríguez, 75, sister Leslie, and others at the outdoor Nobu Malibu dinner.

At one point, Jennifer and Ben shared an intimate moment as they lip locked at the table twice, as she seemingly gave an A-OK sign with her hand. The two were then interrupted by Max who showed them something on his phone. J.Lo and Ben’s reunion comes 17 years after they broke off their 2004 engagement. In recent weeks, the duo have been spotted in Los Angeles, at her $18 million rental home in Miami as well as on a quiet getaway to Big Sky, Montana.