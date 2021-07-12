See Pics

Ben Affleck Brings Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme, 13, On An Outing With His Kids – Photos

Us Actors Jennifer Lopez (l) and Ben Affleck (r) Watch the Pre-game Ceremony Before the Start of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series Between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees 11 October 2003 at Fenway Park in Boston Ma the Best-of-seven Series is Tied 1-1 Usa Baseball Alcs - Oct 2003
Universal City, CA - Ben Affleck spends Sunday afternoon with his kids Samuel and Seraphina and is joined by Jennifer Lopez's daughter, Emme Muniz. The group were spotted taking a walk through the tourist attraction while enjoying snacks. Although J-Lo wasn't present, it seems like the superstar has entrusted her new man, Ben, with spending time with her kids. Pictured: Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez seen getting picked up by her assistant from her boyfriend Ben Affleck’s house in the morning. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 30 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Ben Affleck spent some quality time with two of his three kids during a visit to Universal CityWalk, and joining them for this trip was none other than Jennifer Lopez’s teenage daughter, Emme!

The “Bennifer” revival keeps going strong, and the latest chapter in Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s resurrected romance came on Sunday (July 11.) Days after Ben, 48, and Jennifer, 51, were spotted taking their mutual kids out to lunch, the Gone Girl star took two of his kids – Samuel, 9, and 12-year-old Seraphina – out for a jaunt through Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles. Joining the three Afflecks on this trip was J.Lo’s daughter, Emme, 13. Ben was a proud papa bear (he literally wore a shirt that read “Don’t Poke The Bear”) while looking after his and J.Lo’s “cubs.” Together, the four foraged on Wetzel’s Pretzels while talking in the sights.

Ben Affleck and his kids, Samuel and Seraphina, as well as Jennifer Lopez’s daughter, Emme (Backgrid)

This outing arrived two days after Jennifer and Ben took Samuel and Emme to get some lunch together. The blended family was photographed at the Brentwood Country Mart. The luncheon came hours after J.Lo was spotted leaving his house, presumably after a sexy sleepover. While the four were ordering lunch, Jennifer wrapped her arm around Ben’s backside, and they gave each other a sweet, loving look into each other’s eyes.

(Backgrid)

Related Gallery

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Out With Their Kids -- PICS

Universal City, CA - Ben Affleck spends Sunday afternoon with his kids Samuel and Seraphina and is joined by Jennifer Lopez's daughter, Emme Muniz. The group were spotted taking a walk through the tourist attraction while enjoying snacks. Although J-Lo wasn't present, it seems like the superstar has entrusted her new man, Ben, with spending time with her kids. Pictured: Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Ben Affleck takes son Samuel to swimming classes in Santa Monica Pictured: Ben Affleck,Samuel Affleck Ref: SPL5236005 010721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: ENT / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Japan Rights
Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck seen arriving in Paris, France on July 1, 2021. 01 Jul 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA766843_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

J.Lo trusting Ben with her baby on this Universal CityWalk trip is a good sign that this revived romance might work this time. The first edition of “Bennifer” came in the early 2000s, with an intense but short relationship that resulted in an engagement, a postponed wedding, and a joint statement announcing the couple’s split. But, since every late 90/early 2000s property is getting rebooted these days, “Bennifer” was given a second chance in Spring 2021. Following Jen’s split from Alex Rodriguez in April, she and Ben began spending time together. One thing led to another, and the next thing you know, they’re making out in Malibu like a pair of lovesick teens.

Perhaps Ben and J.Lo just needed a few extra years before the timing was right on their romance? “Their connection is very real, and they’re dedicated to making this relationship work,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Jennifer, according to the insider, also loves how Ben is so “protective of her and the kids when they’re all out in public and being with him feels like no time has passed [since they were together].”