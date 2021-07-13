Interview

J.Lo Admits Things Are ‘Falling Into Place’ As She’s Made ‘Adjustments’Amidst Ben Affleck Romance

Us Actors Jennifer Lopez (l) and Ben Affleck (r) Watch the Pre-game Ceremony Before the Start of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series Between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees 11 October 2003 at Fenway Park in Boston Ma the Best-of-seven Series is Tied 1-1 Usa Baseball Alcs - Oct 2003
Universal City, CA - Ben Affleck spends Sunday afternoon with his kids Samuel and Seraphina and is joined by Jennifer Lopez's daughter, Emme Muniz. The group were spotted taking a walk through the tourist attraction while enjoying snacks. Although J-Lo wasn't present, it seems like the superstar has entrusted her new man, Ben, with spending time with her kids. Pictured: Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez seen getting picked up by her assistant from her boyfriend Ben Affleck’s house in the morning. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 30 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

After calling it quits with Alex Rodriguez and rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez said she’s realized that you need to sometimes ‘change direction’ to find happiness.

“I’m always trying to grow and evolve and become more fully myself and true to myself,” Jennifer Lopez said while talking with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1 on Monday (July 12). J.Lo., 51, spoke about her new collaboration with Rauw Alejandro, “Cambia el Paso” (translation: “Changing The Path”), and how she’s changed her own “path” in recent months. While she didn’t specifically name her split from Alex Rodriguez and rekindled romance with Ben Affleck, she did say that during this recent “moment” in her life, she realized that “I was good on my own and happiness starts within me.”

“And once I realized that, things happen,” added Jennifer. “Things happen that you don’t expect to ever happen. I mean, once you get good, once you get to the point where you’re like, ‘This is not right for me, or this doesn’t feel good, or I need to make an adjustment here. This is not really about anybody else but me.’ Once you do that, stuff starts falling into place. And I think that’s how you should process this moment that I feel again. And then it always shows up in the music. Sometimes you have to change direction, even though that might be painful or it might seem weird to other people. It’s really just about who you are and what feels right to you, and that’s what it’s about.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Spirit of Liberty Awards’ dinner for ‘People For The American Way’ Foundation in 2003 (Shutterstock)

Jennifer also told Ebro that she’s doing “really good” and that she’s happy that the world is “getting back to normal” following the COVID-19 lockdowns. “I know we still have to be careful and everything, but that is feeling really good to me,” she added. “I’m getting back to work a little bit. I know that was hard for us workaholics to be home for a year-and-a-half and not doing anything. But my kids are amazing, getting way too big for my taste. They’re becoming their own little adults. They turned 13 this year. Family’s good. Everything is just amazing. And I feel great. Everything is beautiful.”

Jennifer and A-Rod, 45, announced their split in April 2021 after four years together and a two-year engagement. Two weeks after the announcement, Page Six reported that she and Ben, 48, were hanging out again. “Bennifer” reunited again a few weeks later for a Montana vaycay in May, and ever since, the romance has been full steam ahead. Most recently, J.Lo was caught liking a photo of Ben on a “Bennifer” stan account, indicating that she’s happy that fans are happy for this rekindled romance.

“Bennifer” in 2021 (Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com)

“There’s been so many times in my life where I have not felt happy, just like anybody else,” Jennifer told Ebro during the Apple Music 1 conversation. “And I think I’m good at hiding that from the public because I don’t feel like that’s their burden to carry. I don’t put that on them. It’s show business. I put my best foot forward. I’m my best self every time I am out there, because I feel like people need that too. That’s my responsibility as an artist, is to inspire and to help people think and grow about their own lives.”