J.Lo Admits Things Are ‘Falling Into Place’ As She’s Made ‘Adjustments’Amidst Ben Affleck Romance

After calling it quits with Alex Rodriguez and rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez said she’s realized that you need to sometimes ‘change direction’ to find happiness.

“I’m always trying to grow and evolve and become more fully myself and true to myself,” Jennifer Lopez said while talking with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1 on Monday (July 12). J.Lo., 51, spoke about her new collaboration with Rauw Alejandro, “Cambia el Paso” (translation: “Changing The Path”), and how she’s changed her own “path” in recent months. While she didn’t specifically name her split from Alex Rodriguez and rekindled romance with Ben Affleck, she did say that during this recent “moment” in her life, she realized that “I was good on my own and happiness starts within me.”

“And once I realized that, things happen,” added Jennifer. “Things happen that you don’t expect to ever happen. I mean, once you get good, once you get to the point where you’re like, ‘This is not right for me, or this doesn’t feel good, or I need to make an adjustment here. This is not really about anybody else but me.’ Once you do that, stuff starts falling into place. And I think that’s how you should process this moment that I feel again. And then it always shows up in the music. Sometimes you have to change direction, even though that might be painful or it might seem weird to other people. It’s really just about who you are and what feels right to you, and that’s what it’s about.”

Jennifer also told Ebro that she’s doing “really good” and that she’s happy that the world is “getting back to normal” following the COVID-19 lockdowns. “I know we still have to be careful and everything, but that is feeling really good to me,” she added. “I’m getting back to work a little bit. I know that was hard for us workaholics to be home for a year-and-a-half and not doing anything. But my kids are amazing, getting way too big for my taste. They’re becoming their own little adults. They turned 13 this year. Family’s good. Everything is just amazing. And I feel great. Everything is beautiful.”

Jennifer and A-Rod, 45, announced their split in April 2021 after four years together and a two-year engagement. Two weeks after the announcement, Page Six reported that she and Ben, 48, were hanging out again. “Bennifer” reunited again a few weeks later for a Montana vaycay in May, and ever since, the romance has been full steam ahead. Most recently, J.Lo was caught liking a photo of Ben on a “Bennifer” stan account, indicating that she’s happy that fans are happy for this rekindled romance.

“There’s been so many times in my life where I have not felt happy, just like anybody else,” Jennifer told Ebro during the Apple Music 1 conversation. “And I think I’m good at hiding that from the public because I don’t feel like that’s their burden to carry. I don’t put that on them. It’s show business. I put my best foot forward. I’m my best self every time I am out there, because I feel like people need that too. That’s my responsibility as an artist, is to inspire and to help people think and grow about their own lives.”