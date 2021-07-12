J.Lo ‘Likes’ Sexy Photo Of Ben Affleck Shared On Bennifer Fan Account Amidst Hot & Heavy Romance

Consider Jennifer Lopez all-aboard the ‘Bennifer Reunion Hype Train,’ because she just ‘liked’ a tasty-looking photo of Ben Affleck on a fan account.

Jennifer Lopez liking a post on Instagram is – at first glance – not that big of a deal. J.Lo, 51, liking a photo of Ben Affleck is also NBD, considering how hot their revitalized romance has gotten. However, J.Lo liking a photo on a “Bennifer” stan account is huge, and that’s what she did over the past weekend. J.Lo pressed the heart-shaped button on a photo of Ben, 48, posted by the fan account @lopezadffleck. The pic, taken from the 2010 film, The Town, showed a lean, clean-cut Ben in a “Believe in Boston” shirt. Jennifer clearly believed he looked like a snack, and so she smashed that Like button.

The implications of the Like weren’t lost by fans. “Jlo liked the post and of course Ben [three heart emojis] bennifer infinity,” said one, as others marveled over the fact that the Jennifer Lopez had liked this very Instagram post. The “Like” implies that Jennifer looks at fan accounts, specifically fan accounts dedicated to her resurrected romance with Ben, and she supports those who are living for “Bennifer 2.0.”

After taking their love to Montana, Miami, and L.A., the “Bennifer Romance World Tour” hit up the Hamptons at the start of July. The couple celebrated the Fourth of July together in the posh locale, and days later, Ben and J.Lo’s daughter, Emme, 13, bonded while shopping at a local bookstore. While shopping in East Hampton, J.Lo wore a white lace maxi dress that sported ruffled sleeves, a plunging V-neckline, a layered ruffle skirt, and yellow floral embroidery all over it. After a few days out east, it was time to return to L.A., and the group was spotted driving around Los Angeles on July 7. Since returning to the West Coast, J.Lo has spent time with her son, son Max and daughter Emme. She’s also trusted them in Ben’s care. On Sunday (July 11), Ben took Emme, along with his kids Samuel and Seraphina, on a trip through Universal CityWalk.

While it seems like Ben and Jen’s relationship is hotter than Los Angeles in July, they’re not rushing into an engagement. Jen would accept a proposal from Ben, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, but the two are avoiding any pressure to go through that “unnecessary drama” again. The duo famously got engaged in 2002 after a brief courtship but never made it to the altar. This time around, “it will happen when they both want it,” the source adds. “They are busy, they are having fun, and when an engagement happens, it will be the right time and a happy time for everyone.”