Goldie Hawn, 75, & Kurt Russell, 70, Lean In For A Sweet Kiss While Yachting In St. Tropez — See Pics

MEGA
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell shared their tender moment while standing aboard the boat and enjoying champagne glasses of drinks during the sunny getaway.

Goldie Hawn, 75, and Kurt Russell, 70, proved their love is going strong when they showed off PDA during their latest summer getaway. The actress and actor were photographed sharing a passionate kiss while standing on a yacht in St. Tropez on July 10. They were both dressed in casual but stylish clothing and were holding champagne glasses full of drinks as onlookers could be seen laughing in the background.

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell share a kiss aboard a yacht on July 10, 2021. (MEGA)

Goldie’s outfit included a multi-patterned sleeveless top and patterned pants while Kurt wore a black T-shirt and black and white patterned shorts. They also added sunglasses to their looks and flashed smiles while hanging out in the tropical location. At one point, they both overlooked the incredible scenery while looking out and standing beside each other.

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoying drinks together. (MEGA)

Goldie Hawn Then & Now -- See Photos

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Goldie and Kurt looking so in love. Just four days ago, the lovebirds, who have been dating for over three decades, shared a kiss while wearing swimsuits and enjoying dips in the ocean. They were once again on a yacht in the South of France and were the perfect representation of two people having a thrilling summer!

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell take in the sights from their yacht. (MEGA)

When Goldie and Kurt aren’t making headlines together, they’re doing so on solo outings too. The blonde beauty showed off the blast she was having while dancing on the gorgeous island of Skiathos, Greece, in an Instagram video she posted on June 30. She frolicked and picked up handfuls of water in a black swimsuit as ABBA’s 1970s hit “Mamma Mia” played over the clip and appeared to be having the time of her life.

“Can’t stop, won’t stop dancing 💃 in Skiathos, Greece 🇬🇷 Mamma Mia, what an island!! 🏝,” she exclaimed in the caption. Her post was met with a lot of enthusiastic responses, including some from celebs. “I needed this today,” Andy Cohen wrote while Sharon Stone shared, “Hello Gorgeous.”