Jennifer Lopez Glows As She Wears Necklace With Ben Affleck’s Name In Portofino — Photos

Jennifer Lopez was rocking her ‘Ben’ necklace once again, which appeared to be layered with the custom Foundrae pendant her beau gifted on her 52nd birthday!

Jennifer Lopez, 52, is showing her love for Ben Affleck, 48, loud and proud! The “Jenny From The Block” singer was once again spotted wearing her diamond necklace spelling out “B E N” for her beau as she continued her whirlwind European yacht trip on Saturday, July 31. She looked relaxed and poised as she sat on the rock of the $130 million vessel, opting for a summer-ready white dress, ombré wore sunglasses and a large pair of diamond stud earrings (likely about 2 carats).

The superstar demurely smiled as she looked around Portofino, Italy, keeping her highlighted hair back in a sleek ponytail. At one point, she rested her arm on the back of the sofa as the deep blue ocean sparkled behind her. A bright red patterned tote bag — likely a Dolce & Gabbana design — could also be seen propped up next to her.

Jennifer’s “Ben” necklace appeared to be layered with one other significant jewelry piece: the custom Foundrae pendant that Ben gifted her on her 52nd birthday, which fell on July 24. The medallion shaped piece represents their “love” and “capacity for change and growth,” designer Beth Bugdaycay said in a recent interview to E! News. During their initial romance between 2002 – 2004, the pair were known for gifting each other unique jewelry pieces — none more famous than the $2.5 million pink diamond engagement ring by Harry Winston.

The Bronx native was first spotted wearing both pieces about a week ago: she debuted the Ben necklace in Monaco on July 26 as she stepped out in an sexy white mini dress, hat and a Valentino handbag. Eagle eyed fans caught the new Foundrae piece, however, in her sizzling bikini photos as she celebrated her birthday. “5 2…what it do,” she captioned the photos in a Valentino patterned two-piece and yellow kimono, also using the opportunity to go Instagram official with Ben (the pair could be seen exchanging a passionate kiss in the final photo of the post). As part of her look, she wore several necklaces — including the new custom pendant from Ben!