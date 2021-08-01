See Pics

Jennifer Lopez Glows As She Wears Necklace With Ben Affleck’s Name In Portofino — Photos

J.Lo
Oliver Palombi / MEGA
Us Actors Jennifer Lopez (l) and Ben Affleck (r) Watch the Pre-game Ceremony Before the Start of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series Between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees 11 October 2003 at Fenway Park in Boston Ma the Best-of-seven Series is Tied 1-1 Usa Baseball Alcs - Oct 2003
Jennifer Lopez wears a collar with Ben's name while strolling in Portofino with some friends during her cruise in the Mediterranean. 31 Jul 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, L-Lo. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA775545_048.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Naples, ITALY - Hollywood couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pack on the PDA as they embraced in a kiss on a dock in the port of Naples, Italy. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez - Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 31 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy Italy's famous Amalfi coast as J-Lo's 52 birthday celebrations continue. The on-again couple have been celebrating the occasion on a luxurious European jaunt with stops in St Tropez, France and Capri and Positano, Italy. During the trip, Ben, 48, surprised her with a very personal piece of jewelry that featured a medallion that represented feeling 'wild' and 'untamed'. J.Lo was also seen wearing a BEN necklace during her trip, but it is unclear if that was also a gift from him. Ben and Jennifer had been set to wed in 2003 but postponed their wedding before calling off their relationship. They rekindled their romance a few months ago after her split from Alex Rodriguez in April 2021 following four years of dating. A source said recently: 'They are having a beautiful trip. 'They celebrated Jen's birthday at a club. She looked gorgeous and very happy.' Jennifer is said to be 'fully committed' to Ben but doesn't want to jump into an engagement or marriage any time soon. 28 Jul 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Aflek for Lopez's 52 birthday on the Amalfi coast and Capri. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA774719_025.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 38 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Jennifer Lopez was rocking her ‘Ben’ necklace once again, which appeared to be layered with the custom Foundrae pendant her beau gifted on her 52nd birthday!

Jennifer Lopez, 52, is showing her love for Ben Affleck, 48, loud and proud! The “Jenny From The Block” singer was once again spotted wearing her diamond necklace spelling out “B E N” for her beau as she continued her whirlwind European yacht trip on Saturday, July 31. She looked relaxed and poised as she sat on the rock of the $130 million vessel, opting for a summer-ready white dress, ombré wore sunglasses and a large pair of diamond stud earrings (likely about 2 carats).

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez wears a “Ben” necklace in Portofino, Italy. (Oliver Palombi / MEGA)

The superstar demurely smiled as she looked around Portofino, Italy, keeping her highlighted hair back in a sleek ponytail. At one point, she rested her arm on the back of the sofa as the deep blue ocean sparkled behind her. A bright red patterned tote bag — likely a Dolce & Gabbana design — could also be seen propped up next to her.

Jennifer Lopez
A closer look at J.Lo’s “Ben” necklace. (Oliver Palombi / MEGA)

Jennifer’s “Ben” necklace appeared to be layered with one other significant jewelry piece: the custom Foundrae pendant that Ben gifted her on her 52nd birthday, which fell on July 24. The medallion shaped piece represents their “love” and “capacity for change and growth,” designer Beth Bugdaycay said in a recent interview to E! News. During their initial romance between 2002 – 2004, the pair were known for gifting each other unique jewelry pieces — none more famous than the $2.5 million pink diamond engagement ring by Harry Winston.

The Bronx native was first spotted wearing both pieces about a week ago: she debuted the Ben necklace in Monaco on July 26 as she stepped out in an sexy white mini dress, hat and a Valentino handbag. Eagle eyed fans caught the new Foundrae piece, however, in her sizzling bikini photos as she celebrated her birthday. “5 2…what it do,” she captioned the photos in a Valentino patterned two-piece and yellow kimono, also using the opportunity to go  Instagram official with Ben (the pair could be seen exchanging a passionate kiss in the final photo of the post). As part of her look, she wore several necklaces — including the new custom pendant from Ben!