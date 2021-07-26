See Pic

Jennifer Lopez Goes Shopping in Monaco Wearing A Necklace With Ben Affleck’s Name On It – Photo

Us Actors Jennifer Lopez (l) and Ben Affleck (r) Watch the Pre-game Ceremony Before the Start of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series Between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees 11 October 2003 at Fenway Park in Boston Ma the Best-of-seven Series is Tied 1-1 Usa Baseball Alcs - Oct 2003
Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 52nd birthday at Opera restaurant in St-Tropez with beau Ben Affleck. 25 Jul 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her 52th birthday at Opera restaurant in St-Tropez with beau Ben Affleck. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA774018_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 52nd birthday at Opera restaurant in St-Tropez with beau Ben Affleck. 25 Jul 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her 52th birthday at Opera restaurant in St-Tropez with beau Ben Affleck. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA774018_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Universal City, CA - Ben Affleck spends Sunday afternoon with his kids Samuel and Seraphina and is joined by Jennifer Lopez's daughter, Emme Muniz. The group were spotted taking a walk through the tourist attraction while enjoying snacks. Although J-Lo wasn't present, it seems like the superstar has entrusted her new man, Ben, with spending time with her kids. Pictured: Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 32 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Forget wearing her heart on her sleeve: Jennifer Lopez carries her love for Ben Affleck around her neck because she was seen sporting a gold chain with his name on it.

As Taylor Swift once shouted, “Spelling is fun!” and for Jennifer Lopez, B-E-N spells “love.” J.Lo, 52, enjoyed a day of shopping in Monaco on Monday (July 26.) While out and about, the Shotgun Wedding star rocked a white dress, a wide-brimmed hat, some comfy-looking sandals, and a Valentino Garavani handbag. However, the accessory that really turned heads was the chain hanging around Jennifer’s neck because it had three charms spelling out Ben Affleck’s first name.

(Spread Pictures/Splashnews)
(Spread Pictures/Splashnews)

This necklace comes after a very busy birthday weekend for “Jenny From The Block.” Jennifer turned 52 on July 24, and she celebrated by making her rekindled romance with Ben, 48, Instagram official. “5 2…what it do,” Jennifer captioned her birthday Instagram gallery, first showing off her killer figure in a bikini and a yellow Dolce & Gabbana kimono as a cover-up in the first three photos. In photo number 4, she plants a huge kiss on Ben while wrapping his arms around her. “We are living for this,” wrote artist Sara Shakeel, echoing the feelings of all 8.19 million people who liked the photo.

Related Gallery

Jennifer Lopez -- PICS

Jennifer Lopez seen enjoying a shopping day in Monaco while in the same time her ex boyfriend Alex Rodriguez enjoying the sun on his yacht in Monaco. Bag - Valentino Garavani Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5241465 260721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Jennifer Lopez is seen taking a tour of a school in Santa Monica **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 10 Jul 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez. Photo credit: carlosmaidanaphotography/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA769557_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Lopez takes her sister Lynda Lopez on a shopping spree in East Hampton, New York, a day after The 4th Of July. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5236639 050721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights

If that kiss wasn’t the only thing worth “living” for, internet detectives uncovered another Bennifer tidbit from J.Lo’s birthday gallery. In one of the photos, a corner of a framed photo can be seen. Fans of J.Lo and Ben’s romance recognized it as an image from Ben’s March 2003 Vanity Fair cover. Inside the issue, famed photographer Annie Leibovitz also captured a few iconic Bennifer shots – including one where he’s riding a motorcycle with Jennifer tightly clinging to his back. The framed photo is part of the decor aboard the $130 million yacht that Jen and Ben are vacationing on in St. Tropez.

Bennifer’s PDA continued late into the night. During the party held in honor of Jennifer’s birthday, “Jenny From The Block” began to play over the sound system. In videos shared online, Ben and Jen snuggled in close while the song played. The Dogma actor famously starred in the song’s music video, which took a shot at the intense media attention their relationship received at the time.

In a case of “small world,” a day before Ben and Jen celebrated her birthday in St. Tropez, her ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, was spotted soaking up some sun on a yacht in the French Riviera. Alex, 45, was photographed using an inflatable slide off the boat and was later photographed rinsing off in an outdoor shower. Later, A-Rod seemed to send some love to his ex by “liking” a birthday tribute posted by Jennifer’s sister.