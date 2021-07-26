Pics

J.Lo & Ben Affleck Pack On The PDA Over Her Birthday Weekend — New Photo Of Couple Kissing

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
AbacaPress/Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com
Us Actors Jennifer Lopez (l) and Ben Affleck (r) Watch the Pre-game Ceremony Before the Start of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series Between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees 11 October 2003 at Fenway Park in Boston Ma the Best-of-seven Series is Tied 1-1 Usa Baseball Alcs - Oct 2003
Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 52nd birthday at Opera restaurant in St-Tropez with beau Ben Affleck. 25 Jul 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her 52th birthday at Opera restaurant in St-Tropez with beau Ben Affleck. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA774018_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 52nd birthday at Opera restaurant in St-Tropez with beau Ben Affleck. 25 Jul 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her 52th birthday at Opera restaurant in St-Tropez with beau Ben Affleck. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA774018_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Universal City, CA - Ben Affleck spends Sunday afternoon with his kids Samuel and Seraphina and is joined by Jennifer Lopez's daughter, Emme Muniz. The group were spotted taking a walk through the tourist attraction while enjoying snacks. Although J-Lo wasn't present, it seems like the superstar has entrusted her new man, Ben, with spending time with her kids. Pictured: Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 32 Photos.
Bennifer got hot and heavy over the weekend, while Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shared a steamy kiss on a yacht. The couple were celebrating the “On The Floor” singer’s 52nd birthday.

A very happy birthday indeed! Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 48, had quite the romantic weekend, while celebrating the “Jenny From The Block” singer’s birthday on Saturday July 24. The couple shared a sweet kiss in a new photo from Jennifer’s St. Tropez birthday celebration. Ben held J.Lo close as the pair smooched on the boat.

J.Lo and Ben celebrating the singer’s 52nd birthday. (AbacaPress/Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com)

Both Ben and Jennifer looked fabulous while sharing the kiss. Ben sported a navy blue button down shirt and black jeans, while J.Lo rocked an entirely black ensemble. Of course, the PDA moment wasn’t the only one the couple shared over the weekend. Jennifer marked the celebration by finally going Instagram Official with Ben, sharing a sexy photo of the pair passionately making out, alongside gorgeous bikini photos of herself.

It seems like Bennifer really lived it up in St. Tropez! Ben and Jennifer partied like it was the early 2000s, and jammed out to “Jenny From The Block,” which Ben memorably co-starred in the music video for alongside J.Lo during the couple’s first time dating. During the birthday vacation, Ben seemingly re-enacted one of the music video’s iconic scenes by grabbing his girlfriend’s booty, nearly 20 years after the video first premiered. Of course, the pair had plenty of sultry kisses throughout the weekend.

In J.Lo’s Instagram photo, fans also caught a glimpse of a picture of the couple that first appeared as part of Ben’s 2003 Vanity Fair cover shoot, revealing that Jennifer still had the old photo all these years later. The Annie Leibovitz-shot photo of the couple on a motorcycle is one of the most memorable and iconic Bennifer pictures from that era.

Since Ben and J.Lo rekindled their relationship in April, the pair have apparently been getting along swimmingly, spending plenty of time on date nights but also spending time with each other’s families. Ben has taken Jennifer’s daughter Emme, 13, on outings with his kids, and the pair have been spotted getting lunch with Emme and Ben’s son Sam, 9. The couple have also been seen house-hunting with Emme and her twin brother, Max.