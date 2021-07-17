See Pics

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Continue House Hunting In Santa Monica With Max & Emme, 13

jlo
MEGA
Us Actors Jennifer Lopez (l) and Ben Affleck (r) Watch the Pre-game Ceremony Before the Start of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series Between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees 11 October 2003 at Fenway Park in Boston Ma the Best-of-seven Series is Tied 1-1 Usa Baseball Alcs - Oct 2003
Universal City, CA - Ben Affleck spends Sunday afternoon with his kids Samuel and Seraphina and is joined by Jennifer Lopez's daughter, Emme Muniz. The group were spotted taking a walk through the tourist attraction while enjoying snacks. Although J-Lo wasn't present, it seems like the superstar has entrusted her new man, Ben, with spending time with her kids. Pictured: Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez seen getting picked up by her assistant from her boyfriend Ben Affleck’s house in the morning. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
From Holmby Hills to Santa Monica! Ben Affleck drove his Mercedes-Benz as J.Lo rode passenger during their latest house shopping excursion.

As their romance continue to heat up, Ben Affleck, 48, and Jennifer Lopez, 51,  were spotted looking at Los Angeles area homes once again! The couple were spotted driving around the oceanfront Santa Monica on Friday, July 16 in Ben’s black Mercedes-Benz. Both windows were rolled down as they made their way around the neighborhood to look at homes with her twins Max and Emme, 13, in tow.

ben jlo
Ben and Jennifer go house hunting. Image: MEGA

The outing marks the second time Bennifer house hunted in a week, following their recent tour of several mansions in the ritzy Holmby Hills neighborhood. During the tour, Ben and J.Lo even stopped to share a sweet kiss in his car! The pair were also joined by realtor, who drove ahead of them in a black Range Rover. Among the three mansions they looked at, one was a 31,000 sq. foot home worth a hefty $65 million!

Currently, both Ben and J.Lo have homes in Los Angeles: Jennifer has a residence in the Bel-Air neighborhood, while Ben resides in near Pacific Palisades and Brentwood, where he’s often spotted out and about. It’s unclear if the pair are looking to move in together or if one or the other is looking to upgrade — but Bennifer fans would certainly be thrilled to see these two taking the next step! In recent weeks, both Ben and J.Lo have been spotted leaving each other’s homes after sexy sleepovers — including after their romantic dinner date at Avra!

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Jennifer Lopez shows off her gym body and her huge diamond engagement ring as she leaves a gym with Alex Rodriguez. The happy couple held hands after the friday afternoon hour long workout with a personal trainer.Pictured: Jennifer Lopez,Alex RodriguezRef: SPL5072711 150319 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa SELENA March 13, 1997- Hollywood, CA. Jennifer Lopez and husband Ojani Noa Warner Bros. presents premiere of SELENA held at the Cinerama Dome. Photo®Berliner Studio/BEImages

ben
Ben drove while JLo sat in the passenger seat. Image: BACKGRID

Amid Bennifer’s house shopping, Ben’s ex Jennifer Garner, 49, is building a new home of her own. The Alias alum was spotted checking out the construction site with her two younger kids Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, on the same day. Garner was all-smiles as she shared a laugh with her son and daughter outdoors, staying casual in a gray t-shirt, sneakers and black jeans. In the last month, Ben and J.Lo have also introduced each other to their kids: Emme and Max looked like she had a blast with Samuel at Universal studios and in the Hamptons.