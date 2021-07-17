See Pic

Jennifer Garner, Seraphina, 12, & Samuel, 9, Visit Under Construction Home After Ben & J.Lo Go House Hunting

Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Just after ex-husband Ben Affleck appeared to be house hunting with Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner stopped by the construction site of her new home.

Jennifer Garner, 49, is in the middle of building a brand new home! The 13 Going On 30 actress was spotted checking out the Los Angeles construction site with kids Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, who she shares with ex Ben Affleck, 48, on Friday, July 16. Jen was all-smiles as she made her way around the property, which is close to where her current Brentwood area abode is, while her two younger kids were also spotted smiling and laughing.

The West Virginia native appeared to go makeup free for the casual outing, keeping her eyes hidden behind a bold pair of black frame glasses. Her brunette hair appeared to be natural and unstyled, fitting with her laid back charcoal gray t-shirt, black pants and matching sneakers. Seraphina also wore gray, going with a graphic t-shirt that read “Boston” — her dad’s hometown — and the year “1970” (Ben is born in 1972, however). The tween paired the top with black leggings and a multi-colored, mis-matched socks, finishing the look with sandals. Samuel opted for a baby blue t-shirt, gray sweat pants and sneakers, just like his mom.

Garner’s house visit comes just days after Ben and rekindled flame Jennifer Lopez, 51, appeared to be house hunting in Los Angeles. The couple, who were previously engaged from 2002 – 2004, were seen driving in Ben’s black Mercedes-Benz (the same one he regularly leaves the singer’s Bel-Air home in) behind a realtor in a Range Rover. It was reported that the “Dear Ben” songstress and The Town actor viewed several properties, including a 31,000 sq. foot home with a $65 million price tag. 

At one point during the excursion, Ben and J.Lo also shared an intimate kiss! The Oscar winner could be seen leaning into a smiling Jennifer, who was seated in the passenger seat of his Benz, from behind. Things appear to be going well for the duo, who have also introduced their kids to each other: Ben’s son Samuel was spotted with her twins Max and Emme, 13, at Universal Studios, the Hamptons and the Brentwood Country Mart in the last two weeks.