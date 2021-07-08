See Pics

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Return To LA After Bonding With Her Kids In The Hamptons: Photos

Bennifer has touched down in the west coast after a weekend in the Hamptons. See the pics.

Bennifer is back in Los Angeles! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have returned home after a weekend on the east coast. The two were spotted in a large SUV on Wednesday, July 7: J.Lo , 51, was photographed staring out of the car window, and later, Ben, 48, was photographed carrying his luggage and exiting the vehicle. The couple spent the 4th of July weekend in the Hamptons with J.Lo’s children Max, 13, and Emme, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

J.Lo and Ben Affleck return to LA after a weekend in the Hamptons. (BACKGRID)

J.Lo and Ben touched down in the affluent seaside community on Saturday, July 3. The two were spotted on a romantic stroll around the area that evening, rocking matching cream and beige outfits. Following the stroll, the couple were spotted at a local bookstore just a few days later on July 6. This time, Emme (rocking the coolest head of blue hair) and her friend joined the outing. Ben escorted J.Lo’s teen daughter and her friend into the shop while the singer waited in the car.

Don’t be so surprised that the two are now bonding with each other’s children. Prior to their weekend getaway, J.Lo and Ben enjoyed a trip to Universal Studios in Los Angeles with not just Emme and Max, but also Ben’s son Samuel, 9, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner; the foursome rode the Jurassic Park ride and enjoyed laughs at the amusement park.

J.Lo and Ben rekindled their romance in May following the singer’s split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The couple, who dated between 2002 and 2004, met on the set of their 2003 rom-com Gigli. The two were even engaged, but postponed their wedding in 2003, citing the intrusive “excessive media attention” in a joint statement. They officially separated the following year.

As for whether a whirlwind engagement could be on the horizon, a source previously told HollywoodLife that the two are in no rush to wed again. “It will happen when they both want it,” the source said. “Their relationship is wonderful right now, so they are making the best of it and not allowing any unnecessary drama to creep in. They are busy, they are having fun and when an engagement happens, it will be the right time and a happy time for everyone.”