Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Enjoy Shopping Date With Her Daughter Emme In The Hamptons — Photos

Us Actors Jennifer Lopez (l) and Ben Affleck (r) Watch the Pre-game Ceremony Before the Start of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series Between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees 11 October 2003 at Fenway Park in Boston Ma the Best-of-seven Series is Tied 1-1 Usa Baseball Alcs - Oct 2003
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hugging while walking by the beach in The Hamptons New York. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez,Ben Affleck Ref: SPL5236283 030721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck showing their love while walking at the Hamptons Beach New York a day before of the 4TH Of July Pictured: Jennifer Lopez,Ben Affleck Ref: SPL5236271 030721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
The couple stopped at a local bookstore with J.Lo’s teen daughter Emme. See the pics!

Bennifer has taken their love to the Hamptons. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were photographed out and about in the seaside community on July 6. Ben, 48, even bonded with J.Lo’s daughter Emme, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, during the trip. The two were spotted at a local bookstore together while mom J.Lo, 51, waited in their SUV.

Ben Affleck leaves a bookstore with J.Lo’s daughter Emme and her friend as the singer waits in the car. (MEGA)

In the pics, Ben is donned in a charcoal t-shirt and baseball cap as he exits BookHampton. Emme — rocking the coolest blue head of hair — is pictured close behind in a green flannel. There’s no telling which titles Emme picked out in the shop, but the actor escorted the teen and her friend inside while J.Lo awaited in the passenger seat of their car. The singer was photographed in a pink sweater and oversized glam sunglasses.

The outing comes after Ben, J.Lo, and their children spent the 4th of July weekend together. The two were spotted at Universal Studios in Los Angeles on July 2 with Ben’s son Samuel, 9, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and J.Lo’s twins Emme and Max, 13. The foursome event rode the Jurassic Park ride together, forming a bond via 85-foot drops and frozen Butter Beers from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Ben Affleck at a bookstore while in the Hamptons with J.Lo, her daughter Emme, and Emme’s friend. (MEGA)

Bennifer presumably arrived in the Hamptons the following day. The duo were photographed there for the first time on July 3, rocking matching cream and beige outfits and enjoying a casual stroll in the evening. The couple rekindled their romance in May following J.Lo’s split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez.  Ben and J.Lo previously dated between 2002 and 2004 after meeting on set of their 2003 film Gigli and were even briefly engaged.

While Bennifer 2.0 seemingly happened in the blink of an eye, though, a source previously told HollywoodLife that the two are in no particular rush to get engaged again. “It will happen when they both want it,” the source said. “Their relationship is wonderful right now, so they are making the best of it and not allowing any unnecessary drama to creep in.”

Additionally, a source also previously told HL that the two have been planning for the right time to meet each other’s kids. “Ben and Jen are working on each other and once that perfects itself, then they want to add the kids to the situation,” a source said. “Right now they are just happy that they are able to invest another honeymoon phase to their relationship and they want to see where their feelings take them.” It has taken them to Universal Studios, and now the Hamptons!