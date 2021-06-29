Why Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Aren’t ‘Rushing’ To Get Engaged This Second Time Around

Are those wedding bells we hear? While Jennifer Lopez is totally ‘prepared’ to marry Ben Affleck, she’s not ‘rushing’ an engagement.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, is “excited” for her future with Ben Affleck, 48. Now that their rekindled romance is burning “hot and heavy”, fans are clamoring for them to get engaged again. And much to our delight, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Jen would accept a proposal from Ben. However, she wants it to happen “naturally”.

“Jen has been prepared for a wedding for quite a while because that was what was going to happen with Alex [Rodriguez] and now that her relationship with Ben is so hot and heavy, she would 1,000 percent say yes if Ben were to pop the question to her again,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Ben and Jennifer first became engaged in 2002, but they never made it to the altar. Just days before their wedding in Sept. 2003, they postponed it, and then, their romance came to an end in January 2004. They obviously went on to date and marry other people, but they found their way back to each other earlier this year, and now fans are hopeful a wedding may be next.

“Everyone in Jen and Ben’s world would be very happy if they decided to get engaged and married. All of that will happen naturally just like their relationship is currently. It’s safe to say that engagement feelings are in the air and it will happen when it happens. But Ben is not going to do it just to do it or if her family wants it to happen. It will happen when they both want it. Their relationship is wonderful right now, so they are making the best of it and not allowing any unnecessary drama to creep in. They are busy, they are having fun and when an engagement happens, it will be the right time and a happy time for everyone,” our source adds.

“They’re very comfortable with each other and it shows,” a source close to Jennifer Lopez adds. “[This romance is] actually perfect for her life right now. She’s taking it day by day and is legitimately excited for the future. She feels the future they have is forever and she wants to protect that. Since all the press, they’ve been trying more and more to keep a low profile. She’s extremely happy to be back with him and will be trying to take a different, more private, approach with their relationship. She is just over the moon and trying to protect the relationship, but everything is going amazingly well”.

Just recently, Ben seemingly slept over Jennifer’s house, as he was pictured leaving early in the morning, after they were spotted out at Avra in Beverly Hills the evening prior. And this was just one of the many dates they’ve been spotted enjoying over the last few months.

“[Jennifer] is excited! She has all the feels and the love is there, but as of now, she is not focusing on engagement. She is really wanting to take things very slow and enjoy the moment right now by not rushing into it,” our second source adds.

HollywoodLife reached out to both Ben and Jen’s reps for comment on this reporting. We did not receive immediate responses.