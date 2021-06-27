Ben Affleck Leaves J.Lo’s House 1 Day After Their Sexy Date While She Furniture Shops With Emme, 13

Ben Affleck seemingly slept over at J.Lo’s Bel-Air home the night after their Avra date, as he was spotted leaving her pad the following afternoon.

Ben Affleck, 48, was seen looking slightly scruffy as he drove out of girlfriend Jennifer Lopez’s home after a sleepover. The Oscar winner and the “Dear Ben” singer, 51, were spotted out at Avra in Beverly Hills the evening prior. Ben puffed on a cigarette as he left J.Lo’s Bel-Air home in his black Mercedes-Benz, leaving the windows down. He appeared to have switched out his green shirt from the night prior for a fresh white one — perhaps he’s already got a clothing drawer at Jennifer’s?

That same afternoon, Jennifer also emerged on a shopping trip with daughter Emme, 13, and manager Benny Medina. The trip popped into a furniture store, fitting amid reports that Jennifer is looking to relocate to Los Angeles from Miami full-time (she already owns a home in L.A., but was recently looking at private schools, presumably for her twins). She stayed casual in a rust colored sweatsuit and Nike Air Jordan sneakers, accessorizing with her Hermès Birkin Himalaya — see the pics via DailyMail here.

The Boston native drove the same vehicle as the pair arrived to the Beverly Hills hot spot — which serves seafood with a Greek flair — pulling up to the back alley entrance. The reunited couple were photographed exiting the vehicle and heading into the back door of the restaurant, with Ben trailing past a swiftly walking Jennifer. The spacious restaurant is known to be a go-to for celebs due to their spacious private dining areas.

Jennifer was absolutely glowing for the evening out, going for a bronzed dewy makeup look with neutral and gold tones. She kept her highlighted hair back in a slick ponytail, rocking a stylish and easy outfit with dressy camel shorts and a white blazer. She finished the ensemble with a sexy strappy sandal and a wood logo clutch by Yves Saint Laurent. Later in the evening, they were picked up by a chauffeured Rolls Royce.

The outing marks their first time being photographed together since they packed on PDA for paparazzi at her sister’s outdoor 50th birthday party earlier this month. Jennifer and Ben looked so in love as they shared an intimate kiss, surrounded by her family including mom Guadalupe Rodriguez, 75, and twins Max and Emma, 13. Ben also looked right at home with her teenage children, engaging with them in the Nobu parking lot and at dinner.

Since rekindling their romance — which ended abruptly in 2004 after they postponed their 2003 wedding — Bennifer has been inseparable. The pair were first spotted together on a seemingly romantic getaway to Montana in May, and shortly after, Ben flew to Miami to hang out at her $18 million beach front rental. Since returning to Los Angeles, the pair have been regularly photographed leaving each other’s homes in the Bel-Air and Brentwood neighborhoods.