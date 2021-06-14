Jennifer Lopez Rocks A Crop Top For Shopping Date With Daughter As Ben Affleck Romance Heats Up

Jennifer Lopez has been looking better than ever & she showed off her fabulously toned figure in a tiny crop top while out shopping with her daughter!

Jennifer Lopez, 51, seems to be enjoying her new life in Beverly Hills as her romance with ex, Ben Affleck, is heating up. J.Lo was out shopping in Beverly Hills on June 13 with her 13-year-old daughter, Emme, when the singer opted to show off her toned abs in a tiny white cropped tank top. She styled the scoop-neck top with a pair of high-waisted, skintight black leggings and a pair of chunky white Reebok Aztrek World Sneakers. She topped her look off with a pair of aviator Max Mara Editorial Sunglasses, a crossbody bag, a high ponytail, and her signature thin hoop earrings. Emme on the other hand opted to wear a pair of baggy denim cargo pants with a graphic green tank top and sneakers.

J.Lo has been rocking a ton of fabulous outfits lately and another one of our favorite looks from her was on June 9 when she was out with Emme and her twin brother Max. Jennifer opted to wear a fabulous white Restore Soft Terry Jumpsuit Neon Tie Dye with a pair of Custom Nike Air Force 1 sneakers by to Be Determined, a Louis Vuitton Twist Bag, and Celine 41808 Sunglasses. Any chance J.Lo gets, she’s always showing off her toned abs and tiny waist, which is exactly what she did when she was out in Miami on June 10 rocking a bright red Niyama Sol Asana Sports Bra with a pair of patterned Niyama Sol California Love Leggings and Aztrek Man’s World Sneakers.

There is nothing we love more than the fact that Jennifer and Ben are back together and seeing the old couple rekindle their romance truly warms our hearts.