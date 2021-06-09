Jennifer Lopez Rocks Tie Dye Jumpsuit Out With Twins Max & Emme, 13, After Shooting Music Video In Miami — See Pics

Mom on duty! J.Lo enjoyed a sunny afternoon with her twins after filming a music video into the wee hours of the morning.



Jennifer Lopez, 51, is one busy mama. The Wedding Planner alum stepped out with her adorable twins Max and Emme, 13, on Wednesday, June 9 in Miami, Florida. Jennifer was bright and casual in a white jumpsuit with tie dye neon accents, along with a matching pair of white and neon Nike sneakers. She accessorized with a newly released blue ombré handbag from Louis Vuitton, along with a wire pair of sunglasses.

At one point, she snuggled up to Max — who sported a navy blue t-shirt, shorts and Converse sneakers — as the two walked along a sidewalk. Her son appeared to be showing her a video on his phone, which was held horizontally. Emme looked ultra-cool in her chunky combat boots, paired with an oversized gray t-shirt and brown pants, along with a green plaid button down.

The lunch outing came after Jenner filmed a music video into the wee hours of the morning at Miami’s newly opened Goodtime Hotel, co-owned by Pharrell. She was filming with reggae star Rauw Alejandro for what is believed to be a new Spanish language tune. As always, Jen slayed in her various video looks — including one with daisy dukes and a silver bikini top. She paired the short-shorts with Dolce & Gabanna boxer shorts underneath, vintage-inspired Coca-Cola hat and black-and-green Nike sneakers.

Jennifer, Max and Emme flew out to Los Angeles on May 29 via a private jet. The Bronx native had a busy trip, which included several visits (and sleepovers) with rekindled beau Ben Affleck, 48. The two were seen snuggling up after a romantic dinner at Wolfgang Puck‘s newly opened Merois, atop the Pendry Hotel, on Monday, May 30. Later on that week, Ben was seen driving out of J.Lo’s in the wee hours of the morning followed by Jennifer hanging out at The Town actor’s Brentwood area pad for two days.

The former couple — notoriously known as Bennifer — have a storied history: after meeting on-set of Gigli in 2001, they become engaged in Nov. 2002. After intense media attention around their relationship, the couple postponed their wedding before calling off the nuptials altogether in 2004. “They’re taking things very slow,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on May 20. “She’s always said in interviews that he’s the one who got away, and she means it. But they’re just going with the flow of it all right now and not over-thinking it or putting pressure on it.”