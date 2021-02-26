You Need The $55 Classic White Sneakers That Kendall Jenner Loves For Any Season

Kendall Jenner loves rocking a pair of sneakers with her outfits & you can shop her go-to pair right here for under $70.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner is known for her effortless, minimalistic style and if there’s one footwear trend she swears by its sneakers. Kendall was out and about in LA on Feb. 25 when she rocked a cream monochromatic outfit featuring a pair of high-waisted straight leg jeans with a Richer Poorer Relaxed Crop Tee, her favorite Dmy by Dmy Preston Sunglasses, and a Tiffany & Co. Hardwear Link Bracelet. She topped her look off with her go-to Converse Chuck Taylor High Top Sneakers in white and you can shop them for just $55.

Get the Converse Chuck Taylor High Top Sneakers here for $55.

Everyone should have the perfect pair of white sneakers in their closet as it’s a wardrobe staple that never goes out of style. If you’re looking to add a new pair to your outfit rotation, you should think about getting these Converse Chuck Taylor High Top Sneakers, and here’s why. Converse has been around forever and they’re such a classic brand. The sneakers are easy to clean and you can wear them all year round whether it’s with leggings and a sweater, jeans, and a crop top, or even a summer dress.

Some white sneakers cost upwards of $100, but you can snag these for half the price. They come in two variations – high top and low top – depending on what your style is. There’s a reason why people love them so much and one happy customer gushed, “One of the best purchases I’ve made all summer. Of course they are comfortable and go with practically everything. Just recently wore them all over Venice and they did not disappoint.”