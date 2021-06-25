Jennifer Garner Is A Doting Mom While Rocking A Maxi Dress To Get Son Samuel, 9, At Swim Practice

Jennifer Garner looked fabulous in a navy dress as she picked up her nine-year-old son from swim practice on June 24.

Jennifer Garner, 49, was incredibly chic as she gave her son, Samuel Garner Affleck, 9, a lift from his swim practice in Brentwood on Wednesday, June 23. She wore a flowing navy-blue collared dress with a simple white pattern, along with Gucci sneakers that had the word “Loved” emblazoned on the side in gold. Jennifer also accessorized by sporting a pair of sunglasses, a simple brown face mask, and an Apple Watch with a rainbow-band.

While waiting for practice to finish up, Jennifer took a short phone call. Once Samuel came out of the pool, the 13 Going on 30 actress helped her boy by carrying his backpack, while he walked with a bright blue jacket (that matched his blue swim parka) and face mask in hand. It looked like he’d just gotten out of the water, as he walked in his Adidas flip flops.

The day before picking her son up from swim practice, Jennifer had taken Samuel to see his dad, actor Ben Affleck, 48, in Pacific Palisades. Samuel is the youngest child that Jennifer has with her ex-husband. The couple also has two daughters, Violet Anne, 15, and Seraphina Rose, 12. Ben and Jennifer got married in 2005, but separated in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2018. Even though they split, the exes seem to have a healthy co-parenting relationship and were even spotted attending Seraphina’s sixth-grade graduation together earlier this month.

Ben has been making his own splash lately, as he’s rekindled a romance with another one of his exes, Jennifer Lopez, 51. Ben and J. Lo were a couple from 2002 to 2004, before Ben and Jennifer got together. He was even engaged to J. Lo for a short time. “Bennifer” reunited in April 2021 after J. Lo and her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez split and called off their engagement. However, even though Ben’s been spending plenty of time reigniting the flame he had with J.Lo, the Gone Girl actor has also found the time to spend with his kids. Ben was spotted taking Samuel and Seraphina out to lunch in Los Angeles in May 2021, among other public outings.

Ben and J.Lo have been spending plenty of time together since rejuvenating their relationship. They’ve been spotted out on plenty of dinner dates and seen leaving each other’s homes after apparent sleepovers. He even joined her family for a birthday celebration, where the two were spotted packing on the PDA at the table!