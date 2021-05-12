Jennifer Garner Spotted On Solo Outing Following Ex Ben Affleck & J.Lo’s Getaway To Montana — See Photos

Jennifer Garner has stepped out in a grey sweater and black jeans on a solo outing after her Mother’s Day tribute from ex Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Garner, 49, cut a casual figure when she stepped out at the Brentwood Country Mart with her son Samuel Affleck. The A-lister was seen on May 11 rocking a charcoal grey, short-sleeved sweater with black jeans and matching black loafers. Jennifer also wore a pair of black sunglasses and a dark blue protective face mask, as she styled her dark brown tresses in loose waves, with her bangs framing her face.

She hit up the Los Angeles celeb hot spot with only her youngest child — daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, whom she shares with her ex Ben Affleck were not with her. Of course, fans would know the Argo star has been spending time with his ex Jennifer Lopez, 51. Following the singer’s split from longtime fiance Alex Rodriguez, she was spotted having a friendly hangout with Ben.

Nevertheless, it seems ‘Bennifer’ could be back on 17 years later. Since their initial meetup, the exes have spent a lot of time together, including a private getaway to Montana, after which they headed back to J.Lo’s home in Bel-Air. “Things between Ben and Jennifer are very casual right now, but it’s happening,” a source dished to HollywoodLife. “She’s always said in interviews he’s the one that got away and she means it… Everyone thought this was just for the press, but it’s not. It’s very real.” Jennifer and Ben originally started dating way back in 2002 after they met on the set of their film Gigli.

Despite spending a lot of time with a different Jennifer, Ben still gave his ex-wife, and mum to his three kids, a shout out on Mother’s Day. The Good Will Hunting actor shared a tribute to Instagram on May 9. “So happy to share these kids with you,” Ben began his caption, posted alongside a slew of throwback photos of the adorable family. “Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do. Happy Mother’s Day,” he added, signing off, “Love, their Dad.”