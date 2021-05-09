Ben Affleck Wishes Ex Jennifer Garner ‘A Happy Mothers’ Day’ After Raya Drama — See Sweet Pics

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner share kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, together. The actor paid tribute to his ex, thanking her for ‘all’ that she ‘does.’

Ben Affleck, 48, and Jennifer Garner, 49, could write the book on co-parenting. The Good Will Hunting actor shared a sweet tribute for his ex-wife on Mother’s Day, making sure his kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, know they have the best mom ever! “So happy to share these kids with you,” Ben began his caption, posted alongside a slew of throwback photos on Sunday, May 9. “Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do. Happy Mother’s Day,” he added, signing off, “Love, their Dad.”

In the first photo, a fresh faced Jenn holds one of their kids — presumably Violet — as she smiles at the camera. The 13 Going On 30 actress could be seen snuggling with her three babies over the years in the other posts, which also included one of Ben dressed as the Tin Man for Halloween! In the last post, he shared a video of Jenn sweetly saying, “don’t tell anyone, but I think I’ll be home for bedtime.” Jennifer looked adorable in her black glasses as she whispered into the camera for the old video.

Ben and Jen originally married in 2005, sadly announcing their split in 2015. Despite going their separate ways, the pair are often spotted together at their kids sporting events. Before COVID-19, Ben and Jennifer were regularly seen at soccer games in the Brentwood area with their girls — and more recently, the duo have both been present for their son Samuel’s swimming lessons. The Boston native has previously opened up about keeping a positive relationship with his ex for their kids.

“When you have children with somebody you’re connected to them forever. And I’m very lucky she is the mother of my children,” Ben said to People magazine in 2020. “I’m very grateful and respectful of her…Our marriage didn’t work, and that’s difficult. Both of us really believe that it’s important for kids to see their parents respect one another and get along, whether they’re together or not,” he also said.

Ben’s tribute post comes just days after his recent drama on dating app Raya. After matching with TikTok user Nivine Jay — who is appearing on the upcoming TV movie Space Juice — she took to social media to reveal she unmatched him. The reason? She thought she was being cat fished! “Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram,” she confessed, including the hilarious video of Ben. “Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me,” Ben said into the camera.