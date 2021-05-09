Violet Affleck, 15, Is Taller & Looks Like Mom Jennifer Garner’s Twin Hitting Gym Together

Violet Affleck towered over her mom Jennifer Garner when she joined her for an afternoon workout session one day before Mother’s Day.

Violet Affleck may only be 15 but she’s already taller than her mom Jennifer Garner! The stylish teen’s growth spurt could clearly be seen as she went out for an afternoon workout session with the 49-year-old actress in Los Angeles on May 8, just one day before Mother’s Day. She wore a blue sleeveless top, gray leggings, and gray and white sneakers during the outing while Jennifer wore a black zip-up long-sleeved top, dark blue leggings, different gray and white sneakers, and a gray baseball cap. Check out the pics HERE!

The look-alike mother and daughter also both wore face masks. Jennifer’s was green while Violet’s was red. The 13 Going on 30 star added sunglasses to her look to top things off and Violet had on her regular glasses.

This isn’t the first time Violet’s height got attention. Last month, she was spotted walking with her mom on a shopping trip in Santa Monica and they showed off their adorable bond by holding hands. Violet’s bright and colorful outfit included a cute red sweater over a white T-shirt that had a rainbow on it and light pink floral patterned shorts.

In addition to Violet, Jennifer shares two other children with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 48, including Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. She often keeps them out of the spotlight for their own privacy and protection, but it’s always nice to see their close relationships whenever they’re out in public. She sometimes mentions them in social media posts, especially entertaining ones like when they joined her to watch The Office finale.

The hilarious Instagram post included a video of her crying while wearing a Dunder Mifflin T-shirt in honor of the show and telling the camera that she just finished watching a marathon of the series while in quarantine with her young ones. She also had a sign hanging in back of her that read, “Thank you Dunder Mifflin” as commentary with her own voice could be heard over the clip. “If you’ve ever heard of the show The Office, you should try it. It’s wonderful,” she said.