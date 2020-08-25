Jennifer Garner Cries In Hilarious Clip After Watching ‘The Office’ Finale With Her Kids: ‘We’re Sensitive’

It took months worth of viewing, but Jennifer Garner and her three kids finally made it through watching every episode of ‘The Office.’ Jen was so emotional by the finale that she was weeping.

Bless her heart! Jennifer Garner is just the cutest, proving that she can be so emotionally moved after watching all nine seasons of The Office that she broke down in tears. The 48-year-old and her three kids Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Sam, 8, by ex-husband Ben Affleck started watching an episode a day of the former NBC sitcom at the beginning of quarantine in March, and now that they’re done, she’s missing her TV family from Dunder Mifflin so much. Since she’s an absolutely creative goddess with her Instagram account, Jennifer showed a video of herself having all the feels at their marathon viewing of the beloved show coming to an end.

“My kids and I have been…” she began telling the camera with red eyes. Jen was seen wearing a Dunder Mifflin t-shirt in honor of the fictional paper sales company featured on the show. She even stood in front of a multicolored message board with “Thank you Dunder Mifflin” written on it, so the Elektra star and her kids had turned into major The Office mega-fans.

The video then turned into slow-motion, showing Jennifer in different stages of sobbing (which she later explained the slow-mo turned out to be an accident). She then set it to a narration once she got all of her emotions out of her system. “You’ll never guess what show my kids and I watched an episode a day throughout quarantine and guess what, we finished it! And guess what, it gave me some really big feelings,” Jen explained in the sweetest voice about how moved she appeared in the vid.

“Oh bless your heart. Oh look who needed a big cry and maybe a shower would have been helpful,” she jokingly continued while describing herself in the weepy video. “But its just nice to know that you can still feel so much passion about something, right? So thank you. If you’ve ever heard of the show The Office, you should try it. It’s wonderful,” she concluded. One of her daughters could be heard off camera saying Jim’s phrase while mocking Dwight, “Bears beets Battlestar Galactica,” which Jen smiled and repeated back to the camera once the video returned to normal speed.

“My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through ‘How to Behave as Grownups,’ aka #TheOffice. Apparently we are sensitive people—the finale hit us pretty hard. When I realized I’d accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too,” Jennifer wrote in the caption, along with the hashtags, #thankyoucastandcrew #pleasecomeoverweloveyou #icantwithfinales.”