At Home With Tiny: How Binge Watching True Crime Shows Is Getting Her Through The Quarantine

Between them Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 44, and her husband T.I., 39, have seven kids, so the Xscape singer has a lot of mouths to feed and people to keep entertained while the family rides the quarantine out in their Georgia home. During an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, the T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle star revealed exactly what she’s doing to get through the weeks (and possibly months) staying indoors with her brood:

What are you binge watching during the quarantine? “I just started watching Riverdale with my nieces. We watch a lot of The Ranch. It’s on Netflix. We watch Containment. I like all the shows like Forensic Files and try to see how they caught the murderers. Those are my shows. I could watch that all day but my husband doesn’t really like it so, if he’s around, I try not to watch it.”

What are you doing to work out and stay fit at home? “We walk the baby [Heiress] around our neighborhood. She has a little tri-bike. I am in a four-level [townhome] right now so I’m going up and down steps all day long. So, I don’t really think that I will get too fat around here. We have four homes here in Atlanta, but right now we’re in our newest spot that we just got. [There] was an elevator in here but the elevator’s so slow. Going up the flight of steps is really a workout. When you get up you gotta catch your breath, for real. I think I’ll be fit.”

What are your at home quarantine essentials? What did you stock up on before? “We stocked up on bread, noodles because a lot of my kids like noodles. Tip doesn’t like them to eat them, but we stocked up on a lot of snacks. We are a snacking family. My honey, my husband loves these Rice Krispies caramel poppers that I got. [We’ve been] stacking up on almond milk and fruit so I can make smoothies. I went and bought an extra freezer so I could just buy a lot of stuff, because I really thought we wasn’t going to be able to go nowhere.”

What’s on your quarantine playlist? “I’ll be listening to old music a little bit. The only time I’m really listening to music is when I’m playing cards or whatever. I’ve been listening to ‘Woman to Woman’ lately. I’ve been thinking about doing something. I don’t know. I just want to get creative. It’s given me some kind of vibe the ‘Woman to Woman’ [album]. I’ve been listening to old school, old school music further than the ’90s like Otis Redding and things of that nature. Sometimes my husband comes in here and he plays new artists that I probably never heard of, but they’re like today’s music.”

