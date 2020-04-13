T.I & Tiny: Look Back At Their Cutest Moments As A Couple Ahead Of ‘Family Hustle’ Premiere

T.I. and Tiny have provided their millions of fans with a ton of adorable moments as a couple over the years!

Hip-hop royalty at its finest. T.I., 39, and Tiny, 44, are one of the music industry’s beloved twosomes. They have been together for almost 20 years at this point and have provided a bevy of amazing memories as a couple along the way. This trend will continue amid all the drama and chaos going on in their world as their show T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, returns to VH1 tonight! The hit series chronicles their lives with their seven children and also the lives of their superstar friends Monica, Toya Wright and LeToya Luckett. HollywoodLife debuted an exclusive preview of the season 3 premiere episode where the former Xscape member confessed that she and her hubby are in a “great place” right now.

That “great place” mentality was written on both of their faces many times in the past where the couple were all smiles at a bunch of red carpet events. She cozied up her next to her hunky beau while the two of them posed the house down in their fiercest of outfits at the 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards in February 2020. Their 3-year-old daughter Heiress joined them and only made things more adorable that evening when she sat on the lap of pop megastar Rihanna!

They’ve also had a bunch of romantic evenings out together that go beyond being professional at all these A-list gatherings. The “What You Know” rapper held her closely at Delilah in West Hollywood where they celebrated her 44th birthday in style. They also dined and dished with one another in their flyest of attires at celeb hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood.

Their love has also been seen all over social media. Tiny posted a romantic black and white photo on Valentine’s Day this year that was nothing short of absolutely stunning to look at! Click through the gallery above to see photos of all of their cutest moments together! T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle premieres tonight on VH1.