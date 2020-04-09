‘T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle’ Preview: Tiny Admits She’s In A ‘Great Place’ With T.I.

‘T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle’ returns April 13. HL has an EXCLUSIVE preview of Tiny, Monica, LeToya Luckett, and more giving relationship updates. After ‘ups and downs,’ Tiny and T.I. are in a ‘great place.’

T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle has been off since July 2019 and so much has changed for the cast. Relationships are hard and Tiny, Monica, LeToya Luckett, and Toya Wright open up about where they stand in their relationships in this EXCLUSIVE preview from the season 3 premiere. “Tip [T.I.] and I have had our ups and downs but we’re finally in a great place together,” Tiny reveals. “It gives us time to focus on the kids and help them grow.” These two have been on the brink of divorce, so it’s great to see them doing so well.

While T.I. and Tiny are better than ever, Monica is currently dealing with the demise of her marriage to former NBA player Shannon Brown. “After filing for divorce, I have finally gotten comfortable with my new normal,” Monica admits. “But of course, my first priority were Rodney, Romelo, and Laiyah.” Monica filed for divorce from Shannon in March 2019 after nearly 10 years of marriage.

Despite what’s happened in her past, Toya has a positive outlook on her future. “Fear of past failures can make you hold back from the ones you love,” she says. “But I faced all of that and I’m ready to move forward.”

LeToya and husband Tommicus “Tommy” Walker have been married since 2017. LeToya is honest about the current state of her relationship with her husband. “Tommy and I have gone through so much in our first few years of marriage,” she reveals. “We’re definitely no longer in our honeymoon phase and we’re trying to figure out how to move on from here.” T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle season 3 will air Mondays at 9 p.m. on VH1.