T.I. & Tiny Bring The Family Together For Intense Jenga Game During Quarantine  

If you dare to play Jenga in the Harris household, just know that it’s serious! T.I. narrated the extreme game as his 4-year-old daughter, Heiress, aka ‘baby Jenga’ stepped up for her turn.

T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris are keeping busy with family game nights amid quarantine due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The family, along with their youngest child, Heiress Harris, 4, had a blast while playing a fierce game of Jenga on Sunday night, March 29. They were also joined by Heiress’ cousin Caitlyn and friend Isabella Quinones.

“HARRIS Family Jenga Tournament,” Tiny captioned a 2-minute IGTV video of the intense game night, admitting that she “sucks” at Jenga. “3rd time is a charm!!” the singer continued, tagging everyone who participated — “@caitlinjody_ @heiressdharris & @bellatheglitterqueen.” Tiny noted that the game commentary was by her husband, Tip, who she tagged, along with a crown, purple heart and praising hands emojis.

The Harris family, who are all quarantined in Atlanta, celebrated Heiress’ fourth birthday last week at home on March 26. Tiny took to Instagram to reveal that although the celebrations took place at home, their baby girl still enjoyed her special day. Heiress spent her birthday singing and dancing on Tik Tok and riding in her Bentley tricycle with family, before she finished her day with an in-home massage.

Both T.I. and Tiny shared separate posts on their daughter’s fourth birthday. The proud parents shared fan-made videos , which included a collage of clips of them with Heiress. The rapper and singer even wrote sweet tributes to their daughter, letting her know how loved she is.