‘T.I. & Tiny’ Promo: Tiny Admits T.I. Took Things ‘Too Far’ After Hymen Comments About His Daughter

The season three promo for ‘T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle’ features the rapper dealing with major fallout from his family, after he made shocking comments about monitoring his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah’s, hymen!

T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle is making its return to VH1, which means fans will finally get an inside look at the drama that rapper T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, dealt with for the last year. One of the main narratives in the upcoming third season features a story so many of T.I.’s fans have become familiar with: his November 2019 comments about checking that his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah Harris’, hymen was still in tact. The hymen is a small piece of tissue inside the vagina that can break if someone has sex, or from normal activities including, tampon usage, riding a bike, horseback riding, or even gymnastics. But T.I.’s insistence on checking to see if his daughter was still a virgin completely riled-up fans. And from the looks of the promo, his family and friends, too.

“After all of this, it’s changed, honestly,” Deyjah says during the dramatic and revealing preview for the upcoming season. But even Deyjah isn’t the only one with thoughts on the viral story. “Tip has a way of taking things a little too far,” Tiny confesses during her own on-camera interview. Another of T.I.’s own family calls out Tip in the preview, saying, “Every time I turn on Google, I see your a** up there!” But through it all, Tip appears to be standing his ground. “Ain’t nobody gonna tell me how to raise my children,” he firmly says the his family in the promo.

Fans will recall during T.I.’s appearance on the Ladies Like Us podcast in November 2019 that the rapper made some shocking comments about accompanying his daughter to her annual gynecologist appointment. “Deyjah’s 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself. And yes, not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen,” he explained during the episode, titled “Life Hacks.”

T.I. was met with a slew of responses from critics and even some celebrities. Wendy Williams called out T.I. on her show, saying his actions were a “violation of a girl’s privacy.” But other stars like Kanye West said that T.I.’s “virgin testing” was “God approved.” Through it all, Deyjah received a lot of support from her fans, and she even seemingly ‘liked’ many of their comments on social media that called out her famous father’s actions. But with the latest promo for T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, fans will get to see a completely new side to the story. T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle season three returns to VH1 on April 13 at 9 PM.