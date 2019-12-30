Kanye West Insists T.I. ‘Virgin Testing’ His Daughter Was ‘God Approved’ In Sunday Service Message

It appears that Kanye West is defending T.I. for his controversial comments about his daughter’s virginity. Here’s what the rapper had to say during his latest Sunday Service.

Kanye West celebrated one-year of his Sunday Service by hosting a special gathering on Skid Row in Los Angeles on Dec. 29, and he gave a passionate speech to the crowd. During his sermon, he referenced T.I., and seemed to defend his fellow rapper following comments he made about his 18-year-old daughter’s virginity earlier this year. “They tried to play T.I. but he’s talking about something that’s God approved,” ‘Ye insisted in his speech.

Although Kanye didn’t reference exactly what T.I. comments he was referring to, it’s no secret what the 39-year-old made headlines for in November. During an interview, he revealed that he accompanies his daughter, Deyjah, 18, to the gynecologist to “check her hymen.” He explained that the doctor told him that the hymen can be broken by activities other than sex, but insisted, “She don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports, [so] just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously.”

T.I. received major backlash for his comments about ‘virgin testing’ his daughter. Weeks later, he finally broke his silence on the situation during an interview with Red Table Talk. “It was a conversation I was having in a very joking matter,” he said. “I began to embellish and exaggerate, and I think people took it too literally. I never said I was in any exam room.”

He also explained that Deyjah’s mother was in attendance at the appointments, as well, and that it wasn’t happening in the present day. “All of these things…it’s a false narrative,” Tip concluded. Many people still weren’t on-board with what Tip had to say in this situation, but it sure looks like Kanye may be!