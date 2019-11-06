T.I. Admits He Attends Daughter’s Gynecologist Appointments To Make Sure She’s Still A Virgin

T.I. takes his overprotective dad role a little too serious. In a shocking interview, Tip revealed that he accompanies his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah to her gynecologist visits to ensure her hymen (a tissue that can break if someone has sex) ‘is intact’

T.I. just unleashed one of the craziest parenting confessions ever. While a lot of parents choose to have the traditional “talk” about sex with their kids around a certain age, the rapper, 39, seems to have skipped that and gone straight to the source — his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah‘s gynecologist. His admission came during a discussion about how some kids “thank their parents for not allowing them to damage themselves as much as they could have,” while Tip was a guest on the Ladies Like Us podcast.

The father of six admitted that he’s tried to ensure that his daughter holds onto her virginity. “Deyjah’s 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself. And yes, not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen,” he explained during the episode, titled, “Life Hacks”. As stated above, hymen is a small piece of tissue inside the vagina that can break if someone has sex. However, hymen can also break as a result of normal activities including, tampon usage, riding a bike, horseback riding, or even gymnastics.

Tip’s parenting confessions didn’t end there. He went on to explain that when he accompanies Deyjah to her gynecologist appointments, he ensures that she checks off the box on her medical form that allows the doctor to share information with him. We’ll leave his full explanation below for you to read, yourself.

“So we’ll go and sit down and the doctor will come and talk and the doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism,” T.I. began. “He’s like, ‘You know sir, I have to, in order to share information’ — I’m like, ‘Deyjah they want you to sign this so we can share information. Is there anything you wouldn’t want me to know? See doc? No problem.’ And so then they come and say, ‘Well I just want you to know that there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding and just other forms of athletic physical activity.’ So I say, ‘Look doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously.’”

And, things got even more awkward when. at the end of the podcast, Tip revealed the results of his latest visit to Deyjah’s gynecologist. “I will say as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact,” he said.

We always knew Tip was protective of his kids, but this is a whole new level of parenting. Fans can see more of Tip’s family on his VH1 reality show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.